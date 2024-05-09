THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to St. Dunstan's Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



St. Dunstan's Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the beloved classic musical "The Sound of Music," set to captivate audiences from May 31st to June 15th, 2024. Nestled in the heart of Bloomfield Hills, this renowned community theater promises a memorable experience for theater enthusiasts of all ages.

Inspired by the real-life story of the von Trapp family, "The Sound of Music" has become a timeless favorite since its Broadway debut in 1959. With unforgettable music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, the production transports audiences to the picturesque landscapes of Austria (or the Greek Theatre in this case), where the uplifting tale of love, courage, and the power of music unfolds.

Directed by Jeff Davison (Bloomfield Hills), and music directed by Matt Horn (Ferndale) this production of "The Sound of Music" at St. Dunstan's Theatre boasts a stellar cast of local performers who bring the iconic characters to life with passion and authenticity. From the spirited Maria, played by Lindsey Brenz (Berkley), to the stern yet endearing Captain von Trapp, played by Craig Van Kempen (Beverly Hills), each character's journey resonates with universal themes of resilience and hope.

Audiences can expect to be swept away by timeless classics such as "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, and of course the titular song, "The Sound of Music." With delightful choreography by Angela Van Kempen (Beverly Hills), stunning costumes by Linda Watson, a meticulously designed set by Monika Essen and construction by Alan Canning, St. Dunstan's Theatre promises an immersive experience that will leave a lasting impression.

"I can’t wait for audiences to see this production" said Director, Jeff Davison. "As I started the journey of directing this show, I was drawn to its timeless themes. You will see that this beloved musical not only serves as a source of entertainment, but also holds a mirror and resonates with the challenges we face in the world today.”

This production features some superb local talent including Marc Meyers (Ferndale) as Max Detweiler, Natalie Erskine (Birmingham) as Baroness Elsa Schaeder, and Charlotte Marjorie as Mother Abbess. The Von Trapp children are played by Ashlynn Irvine (Rochester Hills) as Liesl, Noah Galle (Bloomfield Hills) as Friedrich, Peri Rossi (Birmingham) as Louisa, Nate Moutzouros (Birmingham) as Kurt, Melody Goodman (Bloomfield Hills) as Brigitta, and sisters Emmeline and Cecily Gamarra (West Bloomfield) as Marta and Gretl.

The cast also features Jack Stoll as Rolf, Deb Dworkin (Berkley) as Sister Berthe, Kimberly Paullin as Sister Margaretta, Celeste Blanch as Sister Sophia, Matthew Cross as Franz, Janie Minchella (Sterling Heights) as Frau Schmidt, Joseph Munem as Herr Zeller, Jonathan Farrell as Con Schreiber, and Alex Zull (Detroit) as Baron Elberfeld.

You won’t want to miss this Ensemble and Nun choir featuring the vocal talents of Celeste Hackmann (Clawson), Rebekah Coy, Willow Bodendorfer, Morgan Goodley (White Lake), Christy Scott, Catherine Yaw (Birmingham), Taliana Merritt (Berkley), Suzette Ho, Sophia Lada, Anne Conlon (Royal Oak), Laurie Dooley (Ortonville), Anthony Donero, and Derek Bodendorfer.

St. Dunstan’s will present The Sound of Music on May 31st, June 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15. All shows begin at 8:00 p.m in the beautiful Outdoor Greek Theatre. Tickets are $27 each for adults and $25 each for students and seniors. There is a service fee if you purchase online. St. Dunstan’s is located at 400 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills.

The Greek Theatre is located behind St. Dunstan's Playhouse at 400 Lone Pine Road, between Woodward & Lahser in Bloomfield Hills. Enter the St. Dunstan's lobby to get to the Greek Theatre. Please allow time for walking.

