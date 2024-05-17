Spotlight: BROADWAY AT THE CENTER IN DALLAS at AT&T Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway returns for another exciting season in the Winspear Opera House! The line-up includes Tony Award-winning Company, recent hits Dear Evan Hansen and Mean Girls, Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, the hilarious musical comedy The Addams Family, and four fantastic add-on specials.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.