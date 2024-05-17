Spotlight: DONNY OSMOND at Tobin Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get tickets to see Donny Osmond at the Tobin Center on August 1

Chosen by the public as winner of Best Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production in the Best of Las Vegas honors from The Las Vegas Review Journal, Donny’s show is an exciting, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. The audience will experience a 90-minute spectacle as he performs his timeless hits, shares stories of his greatest show-stopping memories and introduces brand new music in a fresh and completely reimagined song and dance celebration. Fans will be treated to a full Broadway style production of his classic hit from Disney’s Mulan, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You."

The show also includes an interactive segment where anyone in the audience can request any song he's ever recorded. Throughout an illustrious six decade long career, Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records: selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend. He has made history by celebrating 6 decades in show business with the release of his latest album “Start Again” a milestone 65th album for the performer. The album was directly inspired by Donny’s own unique career journey of constant reinvention over the course of his six decades as a globally recognized performer.

Comments