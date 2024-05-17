SPRING AWAKENING to be Presented at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FIM Flint Repertory Theatre will present the musical Spring Awakening, June 7 - 23 at FIM Elgood Theatre. Based on the play by Frank Wedekind, the trailblazing rock musical features book and lyrics by Steven Sater, music by Duncan Sheik and is directed and choreographed by Derek Van Barham.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including best musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with poignancy and passion. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock & roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years. Join this group of late 19th-century German students on their passage, as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming-of-age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in this daring, remarkable and one-of-a-kind musical.

The cast includes Chanelle Beach, Mariah Colby, Zach Fischer, Chris Graham, Bryana Hall, Noah Hartwell, Cali Eugene Hill, Zachary Keller, Austin McCoy, Liz Norton, Kevin Parra, Quinn Simmons, Meagan Kimberly Smith, Joey Urgino and McKenlee Wilson.

"We couldn't be more excited to produce visionary director/choreographer Derek Van Barham's thrilling new take on Spring Awakening," says Flint Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. "This modern musical theatre masterpiece captures the spirit of young people everywhere and features an electrifying score that defined a generation. There's no better way to experience this sensational show and this amazing cast of young performers than in the intimate Elgood Theatre."

The musical features music direction by Leah Fox, scenic design by Eli Sherlock, costume design by Matt Snellgrove, lighting design by Chelsie McPhilimy, sound design by Brenden Friedel, fight and intimacy direction by Alexis Black and is stage managed by Ernie Fimbres.

Van Barham (Director/Choreographer) is the producing artistic director of Kokandy Productions in Chicago. Directing credits include Children of Eden in Concert (Broadway In Chicago); Sweeney Todd, American Psycho and Head Over Heels (Jeff Award and Jeff nominations, Kokandy); The View Upstairs (Circle Theatre); Miracle by Dan Savage, Poseidon (Hell in a Handbag); Taylor Mac's A Walk Across America for Mother Earth and Merrily We Roll Along (CCPA); Songs from an Unmade Bed (Jeff Award nomination); and PRISCILLA, Queen of the Desert (PrideArts). He was named one of Newcity Magazine's 50 Players 2024 and one of Windy City Times 30 Under 30, recognizing individuals from Chicago's LGBTQ+ community. He holds a Master of Fine Arts in acting from CCPA/Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Spring Awakening will be performed at FIM Elgood Theatre. Tickets are currently available at www.tickets.thefim.org, at FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.

