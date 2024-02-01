Interview: James Anthony Tyler And Ken-Matt Martin Speak On INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL's World Premiere at Flint Repertory Theatre

From February 2nd to 18th, fortunate theatregoers can witness the world premiere of Into the Side of a Hill by award-winning playwright James Anthony Tyler at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre. Developed in Flint Rep’s 2022 New Works Festival, Into the Side of a Hill is an original play about six fraternity brothers at a HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) in 2004. Tyler has written multiple Off-Broadway plays, and is the recipient of a Horton Foote Playwriting Award as well as a 2016 Theatre Masters Visionary Playwrights Award.

BroadwayWorld Michigan had the pleasure of speaking with Tyler and director Ken-Matt Martin ahead of Into the Side of a Hill’s world premiere. Read our discussion below!

BroadwayWorld Michigan: Can you give readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career?

James Anthony Tyler: When I first started writing plays, I was in graduate school at NYU studying dramatic writing. After NYU, I was accepted to Juilliard’s playwriting program. I had my first Off-Broadway production in 2017 with my play titled Dolphins and Sharks. That play was also produced in London that same year. I had a play titled Artney Jackson produced at Williamstown Theatre Festival the following year. Also, my play titled Some Old Black Man had an Off-Broadway run, but also during the first year of the COVID pandemic there was a filmed version of the play shot here in Michigan that starred Wendell Pierce and Charlie Robinson. It was filmed in November 2020 and debuted digitally in January of 2021.

Can you describe the story of Into the Side of a Hill?

Tyler: On the surface, Into the Side of a Hill is the story of six fraternity brothers putting together their homecoming step show at a HBCU in 2004. Beyond the surface, it’s an exploration of toxic masculinity, mental health struggles in fraternity spaces, and both the positive and negative aspects of brotherly bonds.

From where did you derive inspiration for Into the Side of a Hill? How does that inspiration manifest in the material we see on stage?

Tyler: I feel a bit pretentious stating this, but it’s the truth: the answer is life/personal experiences. I went to a HBCU in southern Ohio and I was a member of a fraternity. Many of the things in the play are taken from life. When friends of mine came to see the reading in Flint Rep’s New Works Festival in 2022, they couldn’t believe how many of the conversations from life were put into the play.

What was your initial impression of Into the Side of a Hill when you were first introduced to the material?

Ken-Matt Martin: I love this play! As a member of a Black Greek organization and lifelong theatremaker, this is the first play I’ve encountered that so expertly and authentically captures the spirit of the three beloved organizations and HBCU culture.

What would you say is the main takeaway of Into the Side of a Hill? In other words, what will audiences come out of the theatre thinking about?

Tyler: There are parallels to the time period of 2004 (when the play’s story takes place) and present day. I didn’t intend for the play to have these parallels when I started writing it in 2019, but since our rehearsal process started, I can’t help but think about them. I think our audiences will also think about them. The play takes place during a Presidential election year, and right now in America we’re in an election year. There is a war raging on during the play, and presently there are 2 major wars that dominate a lot of our current news coverage. I also think audiences will think about both the progressive and regressive aspects of the bonds showcased in the play. My goal was not to be didactic and preachy about the lives of these characters. My goal was to simply illuminate by leading with truth for this fiction.

What makes Into the Side of a Hill relevant for our modern-day society?

Tyler: I think part of the answer to this question is in my response to the previous question. Haha. I have to go back to all of the 2004 parallels to what is going on presently in our country and around the world. I also think this examination and exploration of masculinity is relevant for our modern-day society.

What made you particularly keen to direct Into the Side of a Hill?

Martin: James and I have wanted to work together for some time and this is the first opportunity to work on a full production together after numerous workshops. Between the opportunity to work with James and to work on this material, it was an easy "yes" when the offer came.

What has been your favorite part about being a part of developing this show?

Martin: Working with the cast! These are some of [my] favorite actors in the world and to get to make this show with them has been an absolute dream. Also, half of them either attended HBCUs or are also members of the organizations, so it’s been [rewarding] to sit in the nostalgia and memories of our own college days.

From one writer to another, I’d love to know about what it’s like to have your creations come to life on stage. How does it feel to watch your hard work take on a life of its own?

Tyler: It’s extremely extremely rewarding, and you can’t help but be thankful that so many people are dedicating their time and artistry to bring this story to life. With that said, it’s also at times extremely stressful. As the playwright, you spend so much time thinking about the pacing and tone and all of the story beats and clarity. You just want to make sure that all of those things are imbued into the piece, but there is also a point where you have to let go for the sake of your own sanity. It’s a really complicated dance that I mostly enjoy and that I want to do for the rest of my life if I continue to be blessed with more production opportunities.

