Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN at Stagecrafters is an Immersive Journey Through the Story of Genesis

The storied tale of Genesis is one known to many, and it is also one that has been translated to stage in the form of Children of Eden. Children of Eden, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (of Wicked and Pippin), as well as a book by acclaimed writer and director John Caird, is currently playing at Stagecrafters’ Baldwin Theatre through April 21st. Though the show has not had notable U.S. professional iterations (such as Off-Broadway) in the more than 30 years since its inception, this story has found eternal life in community theatres. In fact, Children of Eden is already a classic simply because of what it brings to communities worldwide – an introduction to the magical world of theatre.

Though the two acts of Children of Eden grapple with different Genesis stories, the way they come together is rather astonishing. Act one of this musical focuses on the story of creation, Adam and Eve and the Garden of Eden, and their sons, Cain and Abel. Meanwhile, act two is about Noah, his family, and their tumultuous journey on the ark during the flood. Both stories rely heavily on the theme of family and its significance in difficult situations, which turns Children of Eden's two different stories into one cohesive work of art.

The ensemble of Children of Eden​​​​​​

Photo courtesy of Stagecrafters

It's important to note that, despite the fact that it is composed of content that is inherently religious, Children of Eden is a worthwhile experience for people of all backgrounds, religious or otherwise. While the story can be quite bleak, it imbues components of everyday struggles into its otherworldly story. These include (but aren’t limited to) frustration with unquenchable curiosity, feeling unheard by one’s own family, and the despair of being stuck in a place with no way out – feelings that all of us have grappled with (or will) in our short time on earth. These thematic elements keep the story relevant to today, made even more impressive given the fact that the origin of this tale is thousands of years old.

The story, thankfully, keeps audiences engaged through a book and direction that can (at times) feel tedious or confused. The true highlight of Stagecrafters’ Children of Eden is the talent they found to sing Schwartz’s fantastical score. His music and lyrics have a distinctive quality that is present throughout all his work – charming rhyme schemes, magical chords, and dramatic, belt-y numbers. Specific lovely iterations of Schwartz’s score from Stagecrafters’ production include Nancy Ingles’ (Eve) “The Spark of Creation,” Brenden Johnson (Abel) and Joshua Allor’s (Cain) “Lost in the Wilderness,” Kryssy Becker-Krenitsky’s (Yonah) “Stranger to the Rain,” and Sara Grice’s (Mama) “Ain’t It Good.”

Nancy Ingles as Eve in Children of Eden

Photo courtesy of Stagecrafters

Particular acting highlights include a couple of the aforementioned actresses; Ingles as Eve and Becker-Krenitsky as Yonah. As the lone woman in her family, Eve is a curious, grounded character who is the heart of act one from start to finish. Ingles’ extensive theatre career has prepared her well for this difficult role. She portrays Eve with a lighthearted grace that exudes the most intriguing qualities of the character. As for Yonah, her role in the show is an outcast from birth and a slave who serves Noah’s family. This is a type of character that can feel heavy-handed if not handled properly. However, Becker-Krenitsky portrays Yonah just the way she should – a soft, kind personality with bountiful love for her family.

If Schwartz’s music isn’t enough of a reason to see Stagecrafters’ Children of Eden, another superb moment is at the beginning of act two, when the ensemble parades through the aisles dressed as dozens of different animals. And yes – while community theatres only have so much of a budget for costumes, Stagecrafters doesn’t need elaborate costuming to make this number work so well. The scene is reminiscent of “The Circle of Life” in The Lion King in the best ways; it’s interactive with the audience, as well as a spectacle that you’re not quite expecting when you buy tickets to the show.

The ensemble of Children of Eden​​​​​​

Photo courtesy of Stagecrafters

To go to Children of Eden at Stagecrafters is to be immersed in a story so many of us have heard all our life; however, to those who don’t have that religious connection to the tale, it is still a story worth your time. With relatable themes, stunning music, and a talented cast, we are fortunate that a piece of theatre as influential as Children of Eden is being showcased in our own community.

Children of Eden runs at Stagecrafters' Baldwin Theatre in Royal Oak until April 21st. For more information and tickets to the show, visit stagecrafters.org.

Connect with Stagecrafters on Twitter at @StagecraftersMI, on Instagram at @stagecraftersmi, and on Facebook at facebook.com/StagecraftersMI.