Detroit Symphony Orchestra Returns to the Wharton Center in May

After 18 years, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will make its way back to Wharton Center for one night only on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 7:30PM. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Music Director and Conductor Jader Bignamini leads the evening with spectacular concertos inspired by Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. The symphony opens with More Seasons by Michael Abels, known for his work on scores for Oscar-winning films like Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us, puts “Vivaldi on Mixmaster.” Concertmaster and elite violinist, Robyn Bollinger, will perform a solo in the arrangement of Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. The night will conclude with Mozart’s final symphony and one of the most brilliant: “Jupiter.”

Symphony repertoire for the evening:

Michael Abels: More Seasons

Astor Piazzolla/arr. Desyatnikov: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C Major, “Jupiter”

Jader Bignamini is the newest Music Director of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. When Bignamini leads an orchestra in symphonic repertoire, he conducts without a score, preferring to make direct eye contact with the musicians. He conducts from the heart, forging a profound connection with his musicians that shines through both onstage and off.

Equally at home as soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral leader, Bollinger is an artist at the forefront of classical music. She regularly performs with orchestras across the United States. In 2019, Bollinger gave the world premiere of Artifacts, a four-movement violin concerto commissioned by the California Symphony by composer Katherine Balch and written specifically for Bollinger.

Wharton Center is proud to welcome the Detroit Symphony Orchestra once again for a fantastical performance that is sure to leave audiences spellbound.