THE PROM Comes to Birmingham Village Players Next Month

Birmingham Village Players will perform The Prom, May 3-19, a joyous, funny and sweet production that will appeal to several generations of musical fans!

"The Prom is an amazing musical!" said producer Laura Quinn of Clawson. "I feel privileged to help bring this uplifting show to the Community Theater stage in this area for the first time, sharing its inspiring message of love and inclusivity!"

The Prom follows Emma, a high school student who dreams of taking her girlfriend to their senior prom. Unfortunately, her plans are foiled by a homophobic PTA. When her story pops up on Twitter, four Broadway has-beens see a PR opportunity in the situation. They descend upon Emma's small Indiana town and wreak havoc as everyone learns a lesson of tolerance and selflessness along the way.

Kendall Doman of Bloomfield Hills plays Broadway star Dee Dee Allen. She was encouraged to try out by her longtime friend in local theater, Jamie Richards, who plays Barry Glickman.

"I listened to the catchy soundtrack from the musical and loved it. The characters are quirky and endearing. The show's message of acceptance is very relevant and I am proud to be part of this production."

Birmingham Village Players with the support of our Red Carpet Sponsor of the Season, Ameritax Plus of Berkley, is proud to present The Prom by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin from May 3-19, 2024. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights (May 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18) at 8:00PM and Sunday afternoons (May 5, 12, 19) at 2:00PM. Reserved tickets are $25 (includes ticketing fee) and can be purchased by calling the box office, 248-644-2075, or from the website www.birminghamvillageplayers.com to place your order.