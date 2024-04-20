FIM Flint School of Performing Arts Opens Registration For Summer Lessons, Classes, Camps, & Intensives

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FIM Flint School of Performing Arts opens registration for its summer camps and classes on April 22. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

This summer, FSPA offers: Music lessons (Age 5 to adult); Music and dance classes (Age infant to 5); Music camps for harp, piano, percussion, strings, music explorers (Age 4 to 10); Music intensives in strings, chamber music and harp (Age 10 to 18); Dancin' Fun Camp (Age 4 to 7); Ballet classes for beginners and returning dancers (Age middle school to adult); Summer Ballet Intensive (age 7 to adult); Theatre camps (Grade 1 to 12); Musical theatre camps (Grade kindergarten to 12); Music therapy (All ages); and Music therapy Jam Camp (Age 5 to 15).

Davin Pierson Torre, FIM Vice President of Performing Arts Instruction and FSPA Director, says, “Summer's a great time for a new adventure! Children and youth can try out strings, percussion, dance, acting and more for the first time at FSPA camps. They can also ramp up their skills in challenging programs like the ballet or string intensives or chamber music camp.”

FSPA summer classes aren't just for kids. Pierson says, “Adults and seniors can take music lessons too, playing an instrument for the first time, picking one up again, or continuing serious study.”

With more than 3,500 students, FSPA is the largest community school of the arts in Michigan, and one of the largest in the country. It offers youth and adult classes, lessons, ensembles and camps year-round focused on music, dance and theatre. As a multi-disciplinary performing arts organization, FIM believes in the transformative power of the arts, for all of Flint.

Tuition assistance and merit scholarships are available for FSPA summer classes and camps, and you can apply anytime. Genesee County residents receive a 10 percent discount and a waived annual registration fee.

Celebrating more than 100 years of service to the community, FIM is a multi-disciplinary performing arts organization that believes in the transformative power of the arts, for all of Flint. FIM has five distinctive performing arts venues: the historic Capitol Theatre, Whiting Auditorium, Elgood Theatre, Bower Theatre and MacArthur Recital Hall. FIM programs also include the Flint School of Performing Arts, Flint Repertory Theatre, Music Around Town and Whiting Presenting Series, a seasonal presentation of national and international performing artists. Programming is funded in part by the Genesee County Arts Education & Cultural Enrichment Millage. FIM is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization and equal opportunity employer providing programs and services without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, or handicap.

For more information and to register, visit: