Photos: First Look at I'M NOT RAPPAPORT at The Encore

The Encore Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning comedy, I'm Not Rappaport, took to the Maas main stage on April 11 for a limited engagement running until April 21. The production features a star-studded cast including Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, and Jill Whelan, marking a nostalgic reunion as the trio shares the stage for the first time since their iconic roles on the hit television series, The Love Boat.

Check out all new photos below!

Written by Herb Gardner, I'm Not Rappaport follows the unlikely friendship between two elderly men, Nat and Midge (Grandy and Lange), as they spend their days in New York City's Central Park. Filled with humor, wit, and poignant moments, the play explores themes of friendship, aging, and the power of human connection. Joining Grandy, Lange and Whelan are John Bixler (42nd Street) as Danforth, Logan Saad (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Laurie, Ethan Van Slyke (Encore debut) as Gilley, and Jerry Jarvis (42nd Street) as The Cowboy.

The set design is by Sarah Tanner, lighting design by Joseph Walls, costume designs by Marli Henderson, props design by Anne Donevan, the production stage manager is Ariel Sheets, and casting is by Dayle Ann Hunt.

Directed by Vincent J. Cardinal, I'm Not Rappaport delivers an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with laughter, heart, and timeless charm.

Performances run at The Encore through April 21st on Wednesday/Thursday at 3PM, Friday and Saturday at 7:30PM, and Sunday at 2PM.

Photo Credit: Michele Anliker