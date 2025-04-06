Interview: Connor Sullivan Says CHICAGO at Wharton Center Has Something for Everyone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Connor Sullivan as Billy Flynn in Chicago

Photo courtesy of Jeremy Daniel

Chicago, one of the longest running Broadway shows of all time, is returning to Wharton Center this week, from April 8th to the 13th. Chicago first made its Broadway debut in 1975 and was then revived in 1996. This revival won Best Revival of a Musical at the Tony Awards and is currently the longest running American musical on Broadway.

BroadwayWorld Michigan had the pleasure of interviewing Connor Sullivan, who plays Billy Flynn in the national tour of Chicago. Read our conversation below and make sure to see Chicago at Wharton Center this week.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself and your theatre career?

Connor Sullivan: I grew up in Oshkosh, WI in a large homeschooled family. As one of seven kids, my first experiences performing involved putting on shows with my siblings in our basement. After doing youth theatre and community theatre in high school, I attended Viterbo University and graduated with a BFA in musical theatre in 2017. I’ve been performing professionally ever since. Before joining the Chicago national tour, I spent several years working in live entertainment at Disney World and for Disney Cruise Line. As of now, I’ve been part of the Chicago tour for about a year and a half. I count myself hugely blessed to be working with this creative team and this cast on this show!

For people who may be unfamiliar with Chicago, can you provide a brief synopsis?

Chicago follows the story of a 1920s housewife and nightclub dancer, Roxie Hart, who finds herself in prison for murdering her lover. In prison, she meets Velma Kelly, a fellow dancer turned murderess. Throughout the show, the two of them partner with the best criminal lawyer in Chicago, Billy Flynn, to reframe their stories through lies and media manipulation in order to find freedom and fame.

Who is your character in Chicago and what role does he play in the story?

I play Billy Flynn, a suave and smarmy lawyer who uses any means necessary to free his clients from prison. Billy remains charming and charismatic as long as his plans are unfolding smoothly, but he is willing to flip on a dime and use lies, manipulation and intimidation to achieve his desired outcome if needed.

As a classic Broadway show with so many iconic musical numbers and moments, what are your favorites to watch and perform?

My favorite number to perform is “We Both Reached for the Gun.” The number is fast paced, has incredible choreography and the storytelling within the song moves the plot forward. My favorite number to watch is “My Baby and Me.” Ellie Roddy (our Roxie Hart) gives a brilliant performance in that number, alongside stellar male ensemble members Timothy Scott Brausch and Roberto Facchin.

What do you think keeps bringing audiences back to Chicago 50 years after it originally debuted on Broadway?

The reason that Chicago has enjoyed such a high level of success for so long is that it truly has something for everyone. Incredible Kander and Ebb jazz music, Bob Fosse inspired choreography, a script that is poignant, amusing and engaging – whatever brings you to a Broadway show, you will find it in Chicago.

What can Wharton Center audiences look forward to when they come to see Chicago?

Wharton Center audiences can expect to see a cast that is thrilled to be telling this story and passionate about upholding the legacy of Chicago!

Do you have any social media accounts that people can follow?

Instagram: @connorpsully

Website: connorsullivanactor.com

Tickets for Chicago are on sale now at Wharton Center's official ticketing outlets: online at whartoncenter.com, at the official Wharton Center Ticket

Office, or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

