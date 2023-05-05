Historic Baldwin Theatre Celebrates 100 Years

The last show of Stagecrafters’ current season is Singin’ in the Rain, onstage at the Baldwin Theatre June 2 through June 25.

Stagecrafters will celebrate 100 years of entertainment at the Historic Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak, MI.

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, Stagecrafters is throwing a 100th birthday party for the Baldwin Theatre, home to the community theatre group since 1985. The invitation-only event will celebrate the rich history of the Baldwin Theatre with a pre-glow, followed by a retrospective of the theatre in two acts, and ending with a musical preview of next season's shows.

The Baldwin Theatre has been an entertainment hub in downtown Royal Oak since it first opened on Washington Avenue in 1922 as a Vaudeville and silent movie theatre. It later became a movie theatre, which many Royal Oak natives fondly remember from their youth. In 1985 Stagecrafters, a community theatre group from Clawson, purchased the Baldwin from the City of Royal Oak, and made it their theatre home. The Royal Oak City Commission designated the theatre as a historic district in 2013.

The history of the Baldwin Theatre is inspiring on many levels, says Lesley Bennett, Stagecrafters board member and one of the event organizers. "It's clear that its legacy is built on resilience and passion. In its 100 years, the Baldwin Theatre was many things to many people, but it was Stagecrafters that returned the building to its original purpose as a place for the community to create and enjoy live theatre."

One of the highlights of the evening, says Bennett, will be recounting the story of the dedicated group of Stagecrafters volunteers who brought the Baldwin back from the brink of demolition in 1985 and restored it to its 1922 splendor. Many of the original volunteers who worked on the Baldwin restoration will be in attendance, giving the audience an opportunity to honor and thank them during this special celebration.

The last show of Stagecrafters' current season is Singin' in the Rain, onstage at the Baldwin Theatre June 2 through June 25. The nostalgic show is an apt way to end the Baldwin birthday season, says Bennett, as it was probably shown on the Baldwin's silver screen when it first came out in theatres in 1952.



