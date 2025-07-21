Four New Wharton Center Performances to Kick Off 25-26 Performing Arts Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Four performances of Wharton Center's 2025-2026 season are all on sale now to the public, including World Ballet Company's The Great Gatsby and more! See the full lineup here!

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE PERFORMS FLEETWOOD MAC: “RUMOURS”

Sat, Sept 27

The 1977 multi-platinum album “Rumours” became Fleetwood Mac's most celebrated album and one of the Top Ten best-selling albums of all time. Ranked 7th in Rolling Stone's list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” and now, for the first time in popular music, “Rumours” is recreated live on stage with Classic Albums Live with some of the best musicians performing today. Note for note, cut for cut.

WORLD BALLET COMPANY: THE GREAT GATSBY BALLET

Thurs, Oct 2

Immerse yourself in the jazzy world of flappers and champagne with this new and entirely original production from World Ballet Company (WBC). Experience the glitz, glamor, and tragic romance of F. Scott Fitzgerald's timeless novel LIVE on stage, featuring a multi-national cast, lustrous hand-crafted costumes, and sweeping Art Deco-inspired sets, brought to life by WBC's all-star creative team.

About the Company: Based in Los Angeles and led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, World Ballet Company presents the most beloved and iconic ballets of our time in cities nationwide. Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, performances appeal to newcomers and seasoned ballet goers alike. The company attracts many International Artists and comprises renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries.



AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT

The 20th Anniversary Tour

Tues, Oct 7

Audiences will be immersed in a two-hour performance with a live orchestra that brings the show's iconic musical score to life in perfect harmony, paired with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series.



Since its debut in February 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a fixture with fans around the world, spawning a universe of popular characters, a spinoff series with The Legend of Korra, a recently announced new series, Avatar: Seven Havens, several bestselling book series, an upcoming theatrical film, and a live orchestra tour, Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert.



MOKOOMBA

Thurs, Oct 9

Mokoomba is a six-piece band from Zimbabwe, born at the border with Zambia where the Zambezi River meets the legendary Victoria Falls. The band's unique sound is a fusion of the different cultures and influences of the region, combining traditional rhythms with contemporary Zamrock: the Zambian music genre combining traditional African music with rock.

Since releasing their groundbreaking album Rising Ride in 2012, Mokoomba has become a major force in the music scene, captivating audiences worldwide with their raw energy and melodic harmonies. The impressive list of accolades includes winning the Music Crossroads Southern Africa award for Best Newcomer Band in 2008, being named “Best Newcomer” by Songlines in 2013, and winning Best Touring Artists at the Zimbabwe Music Awards in the same year.



