Dow Foundation Commits $4M More to Midland Center for the Arts Campaign

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The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation has committed an additional $4 million to Midland Center for the Arts' transformational Capital Campaign, bringing The Foundation's total commitment to the campaign to $9 million.

In addition to the $9 million committed, The Foundation is providing an additional matching grant opportunity to encourage new donations from individual donors who want to become part of the campaign. Every gift from a new Capital Campaign donor will be matched by The Foundation dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $500,000, for commitments secured by November 30, 2026.

The new commitment comes at a pivotal moment in the Center's transformation. With $51.6 million committed toward the $53.2 million project, approximately $1.6 million remains to complete the final phase of the campaign.

The reopening of the Hall of Ideas this fall marks a major milestone, but work will continue beyond the museum. The final phase includes new education spaces in the Doan Center, dedicated space to care for Midland County's historical archives, additional community spaces and continued accessibility improvements throughout the Center. Campaign support also addresses critical building infrastructure, including electrical, heating and cooling systems and improvements that increase the building's energy efficiency and support daily operations.

Together, these investments are creating new and reimagined spaces for learning, creativity, performance and connection while strengthening the building that makes those experiences possible. The full renovation is expected to be completed in 2027.

The $500,000 matching opportunity is specifically designed to welcome new donors to the Capital Campaign. Every gift from a new Capital Campaign donor will be matched dollar-for-dollar for commitments secured by November 30, 2026, while matching funds remain available.

“This match gives someone who may not have supported the campaign yet a meaningful opportunity to become part of it,” Travis said. “A first gift to the campaign can now have twice the impact, helping us complete this work and shape what is possible at Midland Center for decades to come.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 11 Hrs 55 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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