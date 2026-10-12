 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Dow Foundation Commits $4M More to Midland Center for the Arts Campaign

The foundation's latest commitment brings the campaign to $51.6 million of its $53.2 million goal, with renovation work expected to complete in 2027.

By:
Dow Foundation Commits $4M More to Midland Center for the Arts Campaign

The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation has committed an additional $4 million to Midland Center for the Arts' transformational Capital Campaign, bringing The Foundation's total commitment to the campaign to $9 million.

In addition to the $9 million committed, The Foundation is providing an additional matching grant opportunity to encourage new donations from individual donors who want to become part of the campaign. Every gift from a new Capital Campaign donor will be matched by The Foundation dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $500,000, for commitments secured by November 30, 2026.

The new commitment comes at a pivotal moment in the Center's transformation. With $51.6 million committed toward the $53.2 million project, approximately $1.6 million remains to complete the final phase of the campaign.

The reopening of the Hall of Ideas this fall marks a major milestone, but work will continue beyond the museum. The final phase includes new education spaces in the Doan Center, dedicated space to care for Midland County's historical archives, additional community spaces and continued accessibility improvements throughout the Center. Campaign support also addresses critical building infrastructure, including electrical, heating and cooling systems and improvements that increase the building's energy efficiency and support daily operations.

Together, these investments are creating new and reimagined spaces for learning, creativity, performance and connection while strengthening the building that makes those experiences possible. The full renovation is expected to be completed in 2027.

The $500,000 matching opportunity is specifically designed to welcome new donors to the Capital Campaign. Every gift from a new Capital Campaign donor will be matched dollar-for-dollar for commitments secured by November 30, 2026, while matching funds remain available.

“This match gives someone who may not have supported the campaign yet a meaningful opportunity to become part of it,” Travis said. “A first gift to the campaign can now have twice the impact, helping us complete this work and shape what is possible at Midland Center for decades to come.”

More on Midland Center for the Arts
Upcoming Shows
RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION
9/1 - 6/30/2027
Jersey Boys
Jersey Boys
10/30 - 11/1/2026
Recent Articles
Midland Symphony Orchestra and Windows On Our World to Open Single Tickets
Midland Symphony Orchestra and Windows On Our World to Open Single Tickets
8/7/2026
LIVERPOOL LEGENDS to Bring Beatles Tribute Show to Midland Center for the Arts
LIVERPOOL LEGENDS to Bring Beatles Tribute Show to Midland Center for the Arts
8/4/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS

Come From Away in Michigan Come From Away
Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre (10/08-10/18)
Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde in Michigan Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde
Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre (11/19-11/22)
La Rondine (The Swallow) in Michigan La Rondine (The Swallow)
Power Center for the Performing Arts (11/05-11/08)
Disney's The Lion King in Michigan Disney's The Lion King
Cobb Great Hall (4/08-4/25)
A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline in Michigan A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline
Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre (9/01-10/17)
TALES FROM THE SCRYPT in Michigan TALES FROM THE SCRYPT
LIVONIA COMMUNITY THEATRE (10/16-10/25)
The Nutcracker in Michigan The Nutcracker
Corson Auditorium (12/10-12/13)
The Rocky Horror Show in Michigan The Rocky Horror Show
Village Theater Cherry Hill (10/16-10/17)
The Glass Menagerie in Michigan The Glass Menagerie
Carver Studio (1/15-1/24)
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE in Michigan Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE
Miller Auditorium (10/18-10/18)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You