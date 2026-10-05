Student Blog: So Much to Do, So Little Time! Balancing Theatre and Academics as a College Student

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All college students know the struggle of getting back into a rhythm during the fall semester. The first semester of the year often comes with a new class schedule, new housing, work, and an abundance of campus groups and activities to participate in. With all of this going on, it can be hard for anyone to nail down a routine that feels both productive academically and fulfilling socially. Many students settle into a routine that consists of very busy days and wide open nights for studying, relaxing, and socializing. But for theatre students, I have found that so much of our semester routine hinges on whether or not we are involved in a production - and many students don’t get confirmation that they are until after auditions, often the first week of school.

I used to get immensely stressed during audition season - not only because auditions are stressful (of course!!) but also because until they were done and cast lists were out, I had no idea what my day-to-day routine would look like. Would I be in class from 8:00am to 4:00pm, then rehearsing from 6:30pm to 10:00pm every night? Would I be in weekly production meetings? When would I find time to relax? To do homework? There were so many wonders and anxieties I had about managing college and theatre, especially as a freshman. But over these past four years I have been lucky enough to perform in or work on a production every semester, and as a senior I can safely say that you can find a routine that works for you, even when it feels difficult!

Here are a few tips and tricks that I’ve used to manage my schedule and ensure that I can be my best self as a student and theatre artist:

Be proactive ! Once you know what your semester looks like with rehearsals and courses, try to get ahead on academic work before rehearsals begin so you can feel your best while performing. There's nothing worse than sitting onstage during a cue-to-cue panicking about a midterm essay that you absolutely don’t have time to write, but is worth 10% of your grade (totally not speaking from experience…!). I have found that it is helpful to put all major assignments and exams into my calendar as soon as I receive them, so that when a new week begins I know exactly what needs to be done and can block off time during the day to do it before rehearsal. Communicate with your professors early on in the semester. Let them know that you’re involved in a production, and give them the dates of tech week as soon as you have them so they are aware of when you have a busy week. Later on, if you need to reach out to request an extension or some extra assistance, they’ll be more likely to understand due to the advance notice you gave them! The same goes for your director and stage manager - if you know you’ll need to miss a rehearsal for a class related event, communicating clearly and early on is your best bet at making sure all parties can be satisfied (and you can get your school work done!). While not every professor is understanding of the theatre world, you’ll know that you have done your best to advocate for yourself and keeping them informed! Take time to recharge , whatever that means to you. When you’re a busy college student, weekends often consist of catching up on assignments or going out with friends that you can’t see during the week - but don’t be afraid to do things that bring you comfort and joy without being productive or checking things off your list! For me, I love a cozy day with friends spent reading, yapping, or playing board games. I try to intentionally take one day during the weekend for myself and one for getting ready for the upcoming week - but finding a balance is different for everyone, and you’ll find something that works for you! Use your resources . On most college campuses, there are so many resources available to students that go unused. Whether that is access to academic assistance through tutors or student study groups, absence policies in place for mental health, or counseling to assist with the anxieties that college brings, there are policies and people in place meant to help you !

Most of all, enjoy it! This time of life flies by, and while it can be difficult to juggle all of the aspects of a college routine as a theatre student, it’s truly such a gift to be able to do what we love onstage and off while completing a degree!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 15 Hrs 22 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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