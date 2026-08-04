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LIVERPOOL LEGENDS to Bring Beatles Tribute Show to Midland Center for the Arts

The Grammy-nominated tribute act has performed at Carnegie Hall and The Cavern Club.

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LIVERPOOL LEGENDS to Bring Beatles Tribute Show to Midland Center for the Arts

Liverpool Legends will bring 'The Complete Beatles Experience!' to Midland Center for the Arts on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends are bringing their unforgettable Beatles tribute show to Midland for one night only! Handpicked by the late Louise Harrison, sister of the legendary George Harrison, these four world-class musicians and actors honor the band that forever changed music.

From the early mop-top days of 'She Loves You' and 'I Want to Hold Your Hand,' to the colorful era of Sgt. Pepper, all the way through to 'Come Together,' 'Here Comes the Sun', and 'Hey Jude'-this immersive show takes you on a Magical Mystery Tour through The Beatles' iconic career.

Narrated by Louise Harrison, who was instrumental in The Beatles' early success, the performance features spot-on vocals, vintage instruments, period costumes, dazzling visuals, and uncanny mannerisms, making you feel like you're watching the real thing.

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