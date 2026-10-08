Review: DAN & SHAY “THE YOUNG TOUR” at Acrisure Amphitheater

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3x GRAMMY-winning duo Dan & Shay brought their “The Young Tour” to the Acrisure Amphitheater on Friday, as part of their North America tour, in support of their forthcoming studio album, Young. Arriving this past August via Warner Records Nashville, the 26-date run will feature support from Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross and follows the duo’s successful 2024 Heartbreak on the Map Tour. Recently, Dan & Shay released the first two tracks from their upcoming sixth studio album, Young: “Say So” and “Young.” The album follows their critically acclaimed project Bigger Houses, which featured the GRAMMY-nominated No. 1 single “Bigger Houses.”

They performed songs from both their new album, as well as Fan Favorites including: "Speechless", "Nothin' Like You", "All to Myself", “Marry You Again", "Good Things", "Glad You Exist", "Her, the Kids, and Jesus", "From the Ground Up", "Dogs in Our Twenties", "You", "Obsessed", "Alone Together", "I Should Probably Go to Bed", "That's Not How This Works", "How Not To", "Say So", "19 You + Me", "Save Me the Trouble". Then came back with a 3-song encore, including 3 of their hits: "Bigger Houses", "10,000 Hours", and "Tequila". In addition to crowd favorites, they sang a new song off the album coming out this November, “I’m Country Music”.

Dan & Shay continue to etch a permanent mark on country music and beyond with the release of the duo’s highly anticipated fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, co-produced by the band’s Dan Smyers and Scott Hendricks, which was released worldwide on September 15, 2023, via Warner Music Nashville.

The long-awaited new music follows the duo’s record-shattering, critically acclaimed, and multi-award-winning album, Good Things. Also co-produced by Smyers, the highly imaginative LP featured their most recent country radio No. 1s – the Platinum-certified hits “I Should Probably Go To Bed” and 2x Platinum “Glad You Exist,” which marked the duo’s sixth consecutive No.1 and ninth career No.1, as well as the 5x Multi-Platinum global smash “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber, which crossed the 1 BILLION streams mark on Spotify, alone, in December 2023. In addition, the Platinum-certified album Good Things was the first country album in the streaming era to achieve RIAA Gold certification at release and is one of the only 12 albums, all-genre, to be released and go Gold in 2021.

In spring 2024, Dan + Shay lent their talent as the first-ever coaching duo for season 25 of NBC’s Emmy-winning program The Voice. The celebrated duo joined Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper. In addition to their performing talent and experience, the pair brought a wealth of experience to their team, with a long list of impressive accolades that include becoming the first and only artist to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance 3x consecutively since the category’s inception (2021 – “10,000 Hours,” 2020 – “Speechless,” 2019 – “Tequila”).

The reigning Favorite Country Duo or Group winners claimed their 3rd consecutive win for the category at the American Music Awards (2022), where they began their streak by sweeping their categories in 2020, becoming the first country artist ever to win Collaboration of the Year. In addition, the 2x CMA Awards Duo of the Year, 4x ACM Awards Duo of the Year, and 2x PCCA Group/Duo of the Year were named Top Country Duo/Group at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

In the 12+ years since they formed, Dan + Shay have become global superstars, amassing nearly 13 BILLION streams globally and 139 worldwide career Multi-Platinum, Platinum, and Gold sales certifications to date, including 60 US RIAA and 79 international awards.

Connect with Dan & Shay for touring info at www.danandshay.com/, on Instagram at instagram.com/danandshay, and on Facebook at facebook.com/DanAndShay/.

For more information about Acrisure Amphitheater and to keep up to date as they announce shows for next season, follow their social media: on Instagram at instagram.com/acrisureamphitheater/, on Facebook at facebook.com/acrisureamphitheatergr, on YouTube at youtube.com/@AcrisureAmphitheater, on X at @AcrisureAmp, and online at www.acrisureamphitheater.com/

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