Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre In October

Tickets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the first North American production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m.

The enchanting and timeless Broadway musical will begin performances in Detroit at the Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, October 1 for a limited engagement of 2 weeks through Sunday, October 12. Tickets will be available for purchase online at BroadwayInDetroit.com

Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as the 10th longest-running show in the industry's history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title's visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.

Performance schedule for Beauty and the Beast appearing October 1 – 12, 2025 at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI.

Tickets start at $40.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@atgentertainment.com or call 313-871-1132.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is the first show in Broadway In Detroit's 2025-26 Subscription Season. This season also includes Back to the Future, Hell's Kitchen, Shucked, The Outsiders, & Juliet, and Suffs. Full series subscriptions start at $315 which includes a ticket to all 7 shows are still available at www.broadwayindetroit.com/season.

