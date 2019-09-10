WITHIN INTERDEPENDENCE To Spotlight 20 Emerging Visual Artists At YoungArts Gallery

Opening on October 2, 2019 at the YoungArts Gallery, Within Interdependence features works by 20 emerging artists, all YoungArts award winners from the past 15 years. Curated by United States Artists President & CEO Deana Haggag, the exhibition weaves together art works that focus on each artist's connection to their bodies in a rapidly changing ecological, metaphysical and social world. Within Interdependence will remain on view through December 13, 2019 with special activations during Miami Art Week.



"One of my favorite things about YoungArts is how much they understand the value of community. I love how often they bring young artists together across disciplines and geography, constantly reminding them that our field is inherently communal and made together," says Deana Haggag. "It is in this spirit of interdependence that I was eager to gather works that touched on or were searching for connection, intimacy, and togetherness."



Within Interdependence considers ideas of interdependence, intimacy and the body-mind connection. Each selected work draws out what inherently connects us to ourselves, the people around us, and the lands we live on. The exhibition will feature installations, paintings, photography, sculptures and mixed media works offering deep investigations on notions of identity.



Featured artists are Alyssa Ackerman (2015 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Ray Banke (2019 YoungArts Winner in Design Arts), Demetri Burke (2017 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Andrew Flanders (2013 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Adriana Gomez (2019 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Haley Hasen (2015 YoungArts Winner in Photography), Carlos Hernandez (2019 YoungArts Winner in Photography), Maite Iribarren (2015 YoungArts Winner in Design Arts), Joshua Keeney (2018 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Lauren Lam (2018 YoungArts Winner in Design Arts and Visual Arts), Timothy Lee (2008 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Alex Mediate (2016 YoungArts Winner in Photography), Miles Phillips (2014 YoungArts Winner in Photography), Antonio Pulgarin (2008 YoungArts Winner in Photography), Jessica Simpson (2018 YoungArts Winner in Photography), Gabriel Sosa (2003 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Patty Suau (2003 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Alexandra Venegas (2016 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Liza Wimbish (2018 YoungArts Winner in Photography), and Caroline Zhang (2018 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts).



Carnival Foundation is YoungArts' National Premier Partner. Support for the exhibition is provided by Related Group; Wells Fargo; the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners; and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.





