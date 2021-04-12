Virtual Summer Art Camp Programs Announced at MOCA North Miami

Gear up for creativity with the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami! This summer, MOCA is offering a virtual contemporary art experience with its summer art camps. Children ages 6-13 may join the Museum for virtual camps including Studio Arts Camp and Dynamic Design Camp from the comfort of their own home.

MOCA Summer Art Camps are easy-to-engage hour and a half courses with weekly themes and contact-free supply pick up. Students can sign up for a single day sampler, weeklong workshops, or full two-week sessions. Campers will be introduced to mixed media, painting, drawing, and textile arts during these fun workshops held via Zoom, and led by professional art instructors.

When: The Virtual Art Camps will entail five, two-week sessions starting the week of June 14 through August 20. Studio Arts Camp, ages 6-9, is from 9:00-10:30 a.m. and Dynamic Design Camp, ages 10-13, is from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dates and themes include:

Studio Art Camp (Ages 6-9):

Session 1 (June 14-25): Clay Craft - Inspired by ancient African handbuilding techniques, campers will learn the basics of clay handbuilding to create functional and decorative sculptures such as a vase, cup or dish, using coil, slab and pinch ancient construction techniques.

Session 2 (June 28-July 9): Media Mixup - Inspired by African American artists Mickalene Thomas and Nick Cave, students will learn how to collage and arrange paper, photographs, fabric, beads, and other objects.

Session 3 (July 12-23): Fast Fashion - Inspired by artists Raúl de Nieves and Nina Chanel Abney, participants will learn sewing, felting and screen-printing techniques used in the fashion industry to design their own cotton face masks, bandanas and tote bags.

Session 4 (July 26-Aug. 6): Cosmic Comics - Participants will learn the art of virtual storytelling by creating their own comic book, characters and storyline. They will discover different styles of character art including how to squish and stretch a character, as well as how to draw in an anime style.

Session 5 (Aug. 9-20): Pro Portraits - Campers will learn how to create observational still life paintings and self-portraits through different mediums including painting, drawing, and found objects.

Dynamic Design Camp (Ages 10-13):

Session 1 (June 14- 25): Creative Casting - Inspired by the artwork of MOCA's current exhibition, "Michael Richards: Are You Down?," students will learn the many ways to make molds using professional level tools and mediums to create simple jewelry, hand casts and masks.

Session 2 (June 28-July 9): Digital Dive - Using professional digital drawing software, participants will learn how to draw, paint and animate digitally. This session includes the rental of a Microsoft Surface Pro Tablet, which must be returned at the end of the session.

Session 3 (July 12-23): Fierce Fashion - Students will learn a variety of stitch work such as applique and embroidery using advanced techniques of shibori-style dyeing, screen printing and batik. They will use what they have learned to design their own prêt-à-porter pieces.

Session 4 (July 26-Aug. 6): Bounding Books - Campers will create their own art journals from start to finish, learning the details of book binding to create their own printable comic book or zine.

Session 5 (Aug. 9-20): Jump into Japan - Students will study how to create styro-prints inspired by traditional Japanese woodcuts and ink landscapes to create Kawaii characters inspired by artists such as Chiho Aoshima and Takashi Murakami.

How/Cost:

$10 a day

$50 for a week

$90 per full two-week session (save $10, get a day free!)

Scholarships are available, funded through the Children's Trust and SAS-C (Summer Arts and Science Camps for Kids Program). For more information about scholarships available, please email education@mocanomi.org.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited. To register, visit https://mocanomi.org/2021/04/virtual-summer-art-camp-2021/.