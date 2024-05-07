THE COLOR PURPLE to be Presented at Arts Garage in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arts Garage is presenting another stirring and thought-provoking theatrical event—with general admission tickets priced at only $10 each.

June 9 (Sunday) at 7 pm

THE COLOR PURPLE:

The Musical

This community production of the 2015 Broadway Revival will feature talented students from Palm Beach County schools. With music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray, and book by Marsha Norman, it is based on the 1982 novel The Color Purple by Alice Walker and its 1985 film adaptation by Stephen Spielberg and starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. The Broadway Revival of THE COLOR PURPLE: The Musical was headlined by Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo, and a movie version was released last year featuring Tariji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino. The student version slated for Arts Garage is being directed by Julius Wynn Jr.

THE COLOR PURPLE was produced on Broadway at the Broadway Theater by Oprah Winfrey, Scott Sanders, Roy Furman, and Quincy Jones. The world premiere of THE COLOR PURPLE was produced by the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia.

THE COLOR PURPLE Revival is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com.

How to Purchase Tickets:

General admission tickets are $10 each and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.

