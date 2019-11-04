VIDEO: Get a First Look at DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre

With the first phase of its much-anticipated expansion complete, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, the country's youngest LORT B+ theatre, is opening its 2019/20 season with its first commission, a vibrant world premiere by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen.

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS tells the classic Dracula story through a comedic lens informed by Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and The 39 Steps with five amazing actors switching costumes and characters at dizzying speeds. This hyper-theatrical romp comes from the warped minds of Broadway and West End director/writer Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn, Guys and Dolls) and Drama Desk nominee Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen). Written in much the same spirit, Greenberg and Rosen's hilarious five-character Scrooge premieres at The Old Globe next month, while playing its third consecutive year at Bucks County Playhouse.

Get a first look in the video below!

Onstage October 27 through November 10, DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS is already nearly sold out.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You