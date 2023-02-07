Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Urban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Performance HAINT BLU

Haint Blu honors local Black history, recalling the movements, magic, and stories of the Brownsville community using performance as a center and source of healing.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Urban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Performance HAINT BLU

Live Arts Miami presents the world premiere of Urban Bush Women's (UBW) latest dance-theater work, Haint Blu in Miami , featuring an immersive audience experience at the Historic Hampton House, March 9 - 12. Audiences will also enjoy curated local food and beverage vendors plus an opportunity to tour the restored hotel and museum.

The culmination of a multi-year project commissioned by Live Arts Miami, Haint Blu honors local Black history, recalling the movements, magic, and stories of the Brownsville community using performance as a center and source of healing.

"It has been thrilling to create a site-specific performance with Urban Bush Women in Miami, one that is tailored to this incredibly historic space which speaks directly to the Black experience in our community," said Kathryn Garcia, Live Arts Miami's executive director. "Audiences can expect a magical evening with surprises around every corner."

Featuring the iconic Urban Bush Women Ensemble, along with a prestigious team of visual artists, designers, musicians and writers, as well as the inclusion of Miami based artists and movers, Haint Blu provides an immersive and interactive experience. The performers will activate various spaces within the Historic Hampton House, once the "Social Center for the South" and a hotspot for black luminaries such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Sammy Davis Jr., Duke Ellington, Nancy Wilson, Louis Armstrong, Lavern Baker, Malcolm X, and Muhammad Ali.

"Haint Blu aims to take audiences through movement into stillness and rest: remembering, reclaiming, releasing, and restoring," said Mame Diarra Speis, UBW co-artistic director. "The Hampton House is particularly important as it contains many histories and stories of Miami's Black community. It is important to be in conversation with those stories and to honor the safe haven the place has been for many people over time."

UBW's socially relevant work lifts the perspectives of stories not necessarily told to mainstream audiences. Honoring and absorbing local history, each Haint Blu performance is a container of moments that are unique to each community.

"The Hampton House is a valuable piece of Miami's history, and it's the only segregated hotel of that era still standing," said Jacqui Colyer, the Historic Hampton House's Executive Director. "We are honored to have the world-renowned Urban Bush Women activate our space with this singular work of art."

Learn more about the artists at www.liveartsmiami.org.




Photos: Rob Russell Launches Open Mic Series at Cafe Centro Photo
Photos: Rob Russell Launches Open Mic Series at Cafe Centro
There have been many successful launches in Florida but the  musical lift off last night at Cafe Centro (which is Palm Beach's ground zero for live entertainment) had many stars.   Rob Russell’s Open Mic Series made it’s debut and his line-up of singers ignited an evening of diverse singing styles. 
MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Cen Photo
MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts Next Month
Brad Zimmerman's newest show, My Son the Waiter:  A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous will make its South Florida debut March 22nd and 23rd at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts. 
Miami Premiere Of TEBAS LAND Comes to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium in March Photo
Miami Premiere Of TEBAS LAND Comes to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium in March
Internationally renowned Uruguayan playwright Sergio Blanco's recent work, Tebas Land will have its Miami premiere when South Florida's own Arca Images brings its production to the Miami-Dace County Auditorium (MDCA) from March 16 through 19.
MusicWorks Presents THE BUCKINGHAMS & THE BOX TOPS At The Parker, February 17 Photo
MusicWorks Presents THE BUCKINGHAMS & THE BOX TOPS At The Parker, February 17
MusicWorks is inviting fun-loving fans of Classic Folk and Blue-Eyed Soul to another memorable concert next week at The Parker, an intimate 1,168-seat theater located at 707 NE 8th Street in Fort Lauderdale (33304).

More Hot Stories For You


NORTH BEACH SOCIAL Featuring PALO And Wolfsonian FIU's TURN THE BEAT AROUND Exhibit Kick Off February 16NORTH BEACH SOCIAL Featuring PALO And Wolfsonian FIU's TURN THE BEAT AROUND Exhibit Kick Off February 16
February 7, 2023

The Rhythm Foundation and the Wolfsonian FIU Museum present Cuban funk band PALO! as the performers for this month's North Beach Social at the Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach). North Beach Social is a free monthly concert presented at the Miami Beach Bandshell as part of the City of Miami Beach's Third Thursday Culture Crawl.
Urban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Performance HAINT BLUUrban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Performance HAINT BLU
February 7, 2023

Live Arts Miami presents the world premiere of Urban Bush Women's (UBW) latest dance-theater work, Haint Blu in Miami , featuring an immersive audience experience at the Historic Hampton House, March 9 - 12. Audiences will also enjoy curated local food and beverage vendors plus an opportunity to tour the restored hotel and museum.
MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts Next MonthMY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts Next Month
February 7, 2023

Brad Zimmerman's newest show, My Son the Waiter:  A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous will make its South Florida debut March 22nd and 23rd at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts. 
Miami Premiere Of TEBAS LAND Comes to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium in MarchMiami Premiere Of TEBAS LAND Comes to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium in March
February 7, 2023

Internationally renowned Uruguayan playwright Sergio Blanco's recent work, Tebas Land will have its Miami premiere when South Florida's own Arca Images brings its production to the Miami-Dace County Auditorium (MDCA) from March 16 through 19.
Christine Andreas' LOVE IS GOOD to Play The Wick This MonthChristine Andreas' LOVE IS GOOD to Play The Wick This Month
February 5, 2023

Christine Andreas will present her concert LOVE IS GOOD on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00pm EST at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton.
share