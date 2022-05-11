Upcoming Performers Announced for Pompano Beach Amp Concerts

Since reopening earlier this year, the newly renovated Pompano Beach Amp has featured an all-star lineup of chart-topping acts. This summer and early fall, more classic artists will be taking the stage, making Pompano Beach the perfect place to party!

The new shade cover on The Amp has been a huge hit with the fans, creating an iconic structure that protects guests from the elements. To learn about all the upcoming artists and to purchase tickets, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org.

Skid Row, Warrant, Quiet Riot

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

May 20 | 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm |

Tickets $48-$78

It's time to bang your head and relive the greatest hits of the metal era as Skid Row, Warrant and Quiet Riot come to Pompano Beach. With a punk and metal attitude, Skid Row conquered the world with his singles, including "I Remember You" and "18 and Life," and the hits that came with their Slave to Grind album that debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Warrant came into the national spotlight with their debut album Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich. This album produced radio and MTV chart toppers "Down Boys," "Sometimes She Cries" and the massive hit "Heaven," which reached #1 in Rolling Stone and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row.

Quiet Riot has widely been credited with breaking down the doors to heavy metal music and kicking off the sunset strip hair metal craze of the 1980's. The band is excited to welcome legendary bass player Rudy Sarzo back into the band after a nearly 18-year absence!

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

May 22 | 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm |

$35-$125

Pat Benatar's staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with Neil Giraldo's trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter, forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created some of rocks most memorable hits including "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is a Battlefield," "Promises In The Dark," "We Live For Love," "Heartbreaker" and "Hell Is For Children." Together, they have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over thirty million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY® awards. Their rock and roll love affair has endured for more than three and a half decades. Opening for the couple is legendary singer Patty Smyth and Scandal.

Justin Moore

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

May 29 | 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm |

$49-$99

Chart-topping powerhouse Justin Moore proves that, through all the fame and success, he's still just the same country boy he's always been on his stellar new album Late Nights and Longnecks. Tipping its cap to Alan Jackson and George Strait, the record is Moore's most traditional-sounding collection to date, a no-frills portrait of small-town life and big-time dreams that's not afraid to let its hair down and party at the end of a hard day's work. Equal parts celebration and reflection, the album is a showcase for Moore's evocative storytelling and unforgettable voice, complemented by an all-star band featuring GRAMMY® and CMA Award-winning guitar icon Brent Mason and ACM-winning pedal steel hero Paul Franklin, among others.

Whiskey Myers

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Jul 16 | 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm |

$39-$65

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 3,000 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. Their self-produced fifth studio album, Whiskey Myers debuted at #1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at #2 on the Rock chart and #6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The self-titled project follows their previous album, Mud, which reached #1 on the iTunes Country chart with single "Stone" hitting Top 10 all-genre. In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.2 million albums and amassed over 1.5 billion streams while earning three RIAA Gold certifications. USA Today describes the band led by front man Cody Cannon as "a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin," with Rolling Stone noting "it's the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot."

Parker McCollum

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Sep 04 | 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm |

$29.95-$95.50

After an incredible 2021 that saw him sell out dozens of clubs, arenas, and amphitheaters, Parker McCollum was named as ACM's Best New Male Artist. McCollum released his major label debut album Gold Chain Cowboy July 30th on MCA Nashville. Straddling Texas and Nashville, Parker is "a no-holds-barred, confessional singer-songwriter who excels at relatable tales," according to Rolling Stone. "McCollum's ability writing and releasing unique story songs leaves a lasting mark on the listener," says Billboard while American Songwriter declares, "the Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom."

Parker wrote all 10 songs that make up Gold Chain Cowboy including his Platinum-selling No. 1 hit "Pretty Heart" and his latest song on country radio "To Be Loved by You." In addition to writing album track "Rest of My Life" solo, Parker shares songwriting credits with Jon Randall, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Randy Montana, Rhett Akins, Miranda Lambert, and Songwriters Hall of Famer Tony Lane.

Lost 80's Live

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Sep 09 | 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm |

$45-$93

Was it really that long ago when synthesizers and cotton-candy hair seemed oh-so awesome?

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the longest-running retro tours of its kind, Lost 80's Live is bringing their 80's party tour with original vocalists live on one stage, in one night!

Lost 80's Live brings a TOTALLY TUBULAR! and RADICAL! revolving lineup for 2022 including A Flock of Seagulls "I Ran (So Far Away)," "Space Age Love Song" • Wang Chung "Everybody Have Fun Tonight," "Dance Hall Days" • The English Beat "Mirror In The Bathroom," "Save It For Later" • Missing Persons "Words," "Destination Unknown" • Musical Youth "Pass The Dutchie," "Youth of Today" • Stacey Q "Two of Hearts," "We Connect" • Naked Eyes "Always Something There to Remind Me," "Promises, Promises."

Collective Soul and Switchfoot

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Sep 17 | 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm |

$29-$70

Collective Soul leapt into the national consciousness with the unbridled achievements of their multi-platinum 1993 debut Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid, a career-making debut album that contains such mega-smash hits like the aforementioned "Shine" and "Breathe." In one fell swoop, Hints Allegations cemented Collective Soul's status as the jukebox heroes of a new generation. The show will feature all their classic hits in addition to the incredible new music the band is creating.

Switchfoot has sold almost 10 million copies worldwide of their eleven studio albums (including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough The Beautiful Letdown and 2009's Grammy Award-winning Hello Hurricane, racked up a string of Alternative radio hit singles, and performed sold-out tours around the world.