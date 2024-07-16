Tickets On Sale for Flite Center's SIP, SAVOR & SCREENING of SOUND OF HOPE: THE STORY OF POSSUM TROT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FLITE Center's "Sip, Savor & Screening" benefit presented by Seminole Casino Coconut Creek is set for Tuesday, August 20, from 6 - 9 p.m., at Movies of Delray (7421 W Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach).

This special evening, part of Boca Chamber Festival Days (BCFD), will include a complimentary libation, gourmet light bites, a raffle and a ticket to view the 2024 drama, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, an uplifting true story about how a small community banded together to transform the lives of its most vulnerable youth. All proceeds will go toward FLITE Center programs and services, which provide young adults with resources and support to help them transition to independent living. FLITE Center is a one-stop resource center offering all supportive services to youth aging out of foster care, chronically homeless youth, human trafficking survivors, and LGBTQ+ youth.

“In the U.S., there are over 400,000 youth in foster care who, in most cases, do age out before being adopted or finding a permanent home. In Palm Beach County and across Florida, thousands of vulnerable youth face the daunting journey into adulthood alone after enduring trauma, abandonment, and hardship most cannot fathom,” said Christine Frederick, FLITE Center CEO. “We are grateful for the opportunity to unite in watching this inspirational drama that aligns with our mission and raises awareness and funds for FLITE Center's critical programs and services in Palm Beach County.”

Featured on Oprah, the powerful Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot follows a rural Texas church community's life-changing decision for 22 families to adopt 77 vulnerable children from the foster care system, helping among other things to shield them from the horrors of human trafficking. Led by Reverend Martin and his wife Donna, this act of boundless compassion ignited a movement, proving with passion and commitment, that the battle for America's most vulnerable can be won.

“Seminole Casino Coconut Creek is proud to support this community event which benefits FLITE Center, an organization which is deeply invested in helping vulnerable youth,” said Aniel Bonachea, vice president of human resources for Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. “Today's youth are our future, and we continue to show our support for them by aligning with solid organizations that have a clear purpose and positive outcomes.”

With comprehensive, seamless support, FLITE Center guides nearly 2,000 youth annually through life's maze. FLITE connects them to employment, education, health services, counseling, and safe, affordable housing. Established in Broward County, FLITE Center has been serving the West Palm Beach community since 2021. In 2022, it expanded its services by adding a 1,500-square-foot drop-in center located in the historic northwest sector of downtown - in an area youth can easily reach. More recently, new property space began providing a safe, secure and reliable immediate housing emergency landing space lovingly called Falcon Ridge for human trafficking survivor youth and their families.

FLITE Center's West Palm Beach's Anti-Human Trafficking programming is supported through a Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant through the Office of the Attorney General of Florida and through a U.S. Department of Justice Office of Victims of Crime Housing Assistance Grant, helping at-risk and sex-trafficked children and young adults between the ages of 10 – 24 with trauma informed care, guidance and support.

Celebrating 47 years, Boca Chamber Festival Days is the chamber's outreach to the non-profit community. Non-profit chamber members join forces with for-profit chamber members to hold events during the month of August with a primary objective of enhancing awareness and gathering funds for philanthropic endeavors. The Boca Chamber is proud to offer a diverse range of activities that showcase the vibrant essence of Boca Raton, spanning from intimate gatherings to larger-scale celebrations.

FLITE Center's “Sip, Savor & Screening" is presented by Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and sponsored by Premier Aircraft, Heidi Schaeffer, M.D. Charitable Trust, Boss Events SoFlo, Quest Workspaces, Florida Atlantic University and Excel Construction.

Advance general admission tickets start at $25; the day of showing tickets will be $40. Sponsorships starting at $500 each are also available. To purchase, visit https://FLITECenter.org/SipSavorSCreening .

Follow FLITE Center at flitecenter.org.

ABOUT FLITE Center

FLITE Center (Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training & Education) Center was created in 2009 through a partnership of the Community Foundation of Broward, the United Way of Broward and the Junior League of Greater Fort Lauderdale, with the intent of offering comprehensive access to services for youth aging out of foster care. A not-for-profit organization, FLITE Center has become the hub of all support services for transitioning youth to become successful adults within a safe, nurturing environment that promotes personal growth

while developing practical life skills. Based on community need, FLITE Center serves Palm Beach County at 816 Ninth Street in West Palm Beach and several counties in Central Florida. For more information, visit flitecenter.org.

Comments