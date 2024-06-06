Tickets Now On Sale For The 2025 Broadway Concert Series At The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



he Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, which has hosted such legendary Broadway stars as Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin, is proud to announce the 2025 Broadway Concert Series presented by the City of Aventura featuring the original stars of several Broadway blockbusters.

Tickets are on sale now to see Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, who starred together in Rent; a Hairspray original cast reunition with Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy; and John Lloyd Young, who portrayed Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on both stage and screen. Ticket buyers also have the option to purchase the opportunity to meet the artists after the show and have a photo taken.

The series begins on Sunday, January 19 at 7 p.m. when Tony Award® nominee Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp perform their new show celebrating 30 years of friendship in an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories, and fun. The duo will deliver songs from Rent and various projects throughout their careers as well as music that has influenced their lives. Since originating the role of Roger in Rent, Pascal has appeared in leading roles in the Broadway hits Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! Rapp, who originated the role of Mark in Rent, just completed an acclaimed Off-Broadway run of his original show Without You and is known for starring in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and If/Then.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original Broadway musical Hairspray, original cast members Marissa Jaret Winokur (Tracy), Kerry Butler (Penny) and Laura Bell Bundy (Amber) reunite for the first time in Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now on Thursday, March 6 at 8 p.m. With 16 Broadway shows and over 200 episodes of television between them, this trio has truly done it all as Winokur starred in Dancing with the Stars, Butler received a Tony nomination for Xanadu and Bundy’s performance inLegally Blonde also received Tony nomination. These powerhouse performers take the audience on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey singing hits from their shows as they share stories from their origins as teenage performers, strong friendships, acclaimed careers and their children.

When Broadway producers and film director Clint Eastwood needed to find a performer to match the immense talent and legendary charisma of Frankie Valli for Jersey Boys they turned to John Lloyd Young who stars in the 2025 Broadway Concert Series season finale on Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Young, who received both a Tony and Grammy® Award for his performance in Jersey Boys, will deliver a celebration of classic hits from the '50s and '60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo-Wop and R&B standards. Along with tracks from Young's critically acclaimed debut album My Turn, the show features "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "Hold Me," "Thrill Me, Kiss Me" and "In the Still of the Night" along with treasures from, among others, Roy Orbison, The Platters, the Righteous Brothers, Paul McCartney, Adele, Luther Vandross, Little Anthony, Elvis and Tom Jones.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.

