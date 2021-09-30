Theater Up Close Returns With Zoetic Stage's FRANKENSTEIN, October 14-31

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present the South Florida premiere of FRANKENSTEIN, Nick Dear's theatrical adaptation of one of the great horror stories of all time. Playing from October 14 through Halloween in the Arsht Center's intimate Carnival Studio Theater, FRANKENSTEIN kicks off Zoetic Stage's 2021-2022 season and the tenth anniversary season of the Arsht Center's 2021-2022 Theater Up Close series.

Tickets to FRANKENSTEIN are $50 and $55*. Tickets may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

"We are thrilled to bring live theater back to Zoetic Stage and the Arsht Center with such an extraordinary play, featuring incredible actors and creatives at the top of their game. My hope is to bring the community together safely as we revisit this classic tale whose universal themes of humanity and divinity still resonate today," said Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer.

One of the great horror stories of all time, Mary Shelley's classic tale of gods and monsters still fascinates two hundred years after its 1818 publication! First presented at The National Theatre in London, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Nick Dear's adaptation is highly theatrical and surprisingly relevant. Employing striking images and beautifully poetic language, this play explores the very nature of good and evil, brought to life with thrilling and heartbreaking results.

From the Creature's first moments on stage, as he writhes out of an organic pod, the audience is swept into a breathtaking whirlwind of emotional storytelling through imagery and movement.

With daring and stylized staging, comes a humane, insightful retelling of the original story, focusing on the plight of the Creature and his desperate journey to fit into a world that won't accept him. This will be a theatrical event like none other!

FRANKENSTEIN features a local cast led by Daniel Capote (Victor Frankenstein) and Gabriell Salgado (The Creature). Daniel Capote is an award-winning, Miami-born, Cuban American actor. This is his third collaboration with Zoetic Stage after playing the roles of Jonathan Harker in Dracula and Mick in The Caretaker. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School and was recently seen in The Acting Companyʼs online reading of Anna in the Tropics. Gabriell Salgado is a Miami native who is officially making his professional debut with Zoetic Stage in FRANKENSTEIN. He is a graduate of New World School of the Arts and was recently seen in Seven Deadly Sins produced by Miami New Drama.

The supporting cast of FRANKENSTEIN includes Lindsey Corey, Henry Gainza, Jeni Hacker, Imran Hylton, Ross Kaplan, Matthew W. Korinko, Alessandro J. Lopez, Nate Promkul, Donesha Rose, Barry Tarallo and Seth Trucks.

FRANKENSTEIN is directed by Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. He is the recipient of numerous Carbonell Awards for Best Director. He is also a Carbonell Award winner for Best New Work for his play The Goldberg Variations. Altogether, he has been honored with eighteen Carbonell nominations. Fuácata! or a Latina's Guide to Surviving the Universe, a one-woman show he co-wrote with Elena Maria Garcia just finished a successful run at Actors' Playhouse. His directing credits include American Son, The Wolves, Sweeney Todd, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Dracula, Fun Home, Dancing Lessons, Wrongful Death and Other Circus Acts, Topdog/Underdog, The Caretaker, Sunday in the Park with George, After, Passion, Rapture, Blister, Burn, Stripped, Betrayal, Trust, Detroit, The Great God Pan, Assassins and Fear Up Harsh. He is the recipient of five Silver Palm Awards for his work as the Resident Director of Zoetic Stage. He received his MFA in Directing from the Actors' Studio in 2002.

The play's creative team features scenic and properties design by Natalie Taveras and Jodi Dellaventura, lighting design by Rebecca Montero, costume design by Marina Pareja, makeup by Kelly Flores, sound design by Matt Corey and choral direction by Anthony Cabrera.