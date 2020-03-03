The Studio Theatre Presents ELEGIES

This August, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) will present its annual Summer Song Cycle, Elegies from August 13th through August 22nd, 2020. Written by Tony Award-winning composer William Finn, this 5-person show is inspired by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. Elegies is a heartfelt collection of songs about the deaths of various people Finn has known, including some of his closest friends and family members. This work is a commentary on the rewards and woes of being part of a family, a group of friends, and a society in good times and bad. Although the show is all about death and dying, it's no sad trip down memory lane. Never morbid, Elegies is touching, funny, and ultimately buoyant; floating on the spirits of those who inhabit its songs.

The cast of Elegies includes the theatre's Artistic Director Whitney Morse, who starred most recently in Now. Here. This. at The Studio Theatre. Angie Rose, last seen at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center's Lobby Lounge Cabaret Series Life in the Pits, also joins the cast alongside Craig Smith, most recently seen portraying John in The Studio Theatre's Season 4 production of John & Jen. Rounding out the cast are two actors from The Studio Theatre's production of Assassins, Ralph Prentice Daniel (Charles Guiteau) & AEA Member Victor Souffrant (Giuseppe Zangara).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Resident Director Nathaniel Niemi, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Lighting Designer David Krupla, Assistant Lighting Designer Lindsey Young, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, Technical Director Clayton Becker, Stage Manager Grace Zottig, Company Manager Ryan Loeckel, House Manager Grace Petty, as well as Props Master Amber Sacks.

What: Elegies by William Finn

Where: The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol, 806 San Marino Dr. The Villages, FL

When: Preview Aug 13 | Performances Aug 14 - August 22, 2020

For Tickets: www.TheSharonStudio.com | (352) 751-7799 | Tickets on Sale May 12, 2020

Price: $15 preview | $25 performances

The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You