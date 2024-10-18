The Pompano Players' I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Opens Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The newly minted Pompano Players Theatre Company will present I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center from November 8th through November 17th. This will be the second production of their inaugural season.



I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change with book and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Joe DiPietro (Memphis, Over the River and Through the Woods), and music by Jimmy Rogers (The Thing About Men), consists of a delightful series of vignettes celebrating the mating game – from single life to dating to marriage, from children to in-laws to the ‘end'.

The production will be helmed by Jeremy Quinn: “Directing I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is a thrilling and profound experience,” he says. “At its core, this musical is a celebration of love in all its messy, awkward, and hilarious glory. What excites me about this show is how relatable it is for audiences from all walks of life. Whether you've experienced a first date disaster, navigated the challenges of long-term commitment, or even survived a breakup, the characters in this musical feel like us - they reflect our joys, insecurities, and sometimes our failures.

“Each scene is infused with humor and heart, offering a cathartic experience that reminds us that while love can be confusing and challenging, it's also one of the most beautiful things that define us as humans,” he continues. “Ultimately, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is about connection - the desire we all have to be seen, understood, and loved. In this production, we hope to leave the audience not only entertained but perhaps a little more reflective about their own relationships, whether past, present, or future.

Quinn has assembled a talented quartet of actors to portray the ups and downs of all types of different relationships: Eve Dillingham, Collin Salvatoré, Heather Simsay, and Lovell Rose will, between them, take on over 40 roles during the course of the production.

Music Direction for I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change will be handled by multiple Carbonell Award-winner Michael Ursua. The show's Choreographer is Amanda Lopez, Claudia Smith is the Scenic Designer, Stevie Bleich is the production's Lighting Designer, and Penelope Williams is the Costume Designer. Director Quinn will also take on Stage Manager duties.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change will run from November 8 – 17 at Pompano Beach Cultural Center. The theatre is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, in Pompano Beach (33060)



Tickets for I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change range in price from $45 to $65. Tickets may be purchased online at https://pompanobeachculturalcenter.com or by calling 954-501-1910.

