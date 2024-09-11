The Pompano Players Debut With LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, Nora and Delia Ephron's award-winning ensemble piece about women, clothes, and memory, Love, Loss, and What I Wore will be the first production presented by The Pompano Players, the brand-new Pompano Beach Cultural Center resident theatre company. The play will run from October 11th through October 20th.

Love, Loss, and What I Wore won the 2010 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience as well as the 2010 Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite New Off-Broadway Play. It has been produced on six continents and in numerous countries.

“Love, Loss, and What I Wore is a story of women's roles and the clothes chosen to represent the changes and challenges of every woman,” says the production's director Jeremy Quinn. “It is, at heart, about being a woman and the bonds made between women through shared experiences. The show encapsulates these moments and uses them to explore what it means to be a mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, girlfriend, wife.

“What excites me most about directing this timely show with all women is the opportunity to shine a bright light on women's stories through the lens of fashion,” he continues. “The show weaves together the fabric of female empowerment and equality by paying tribute to and uplifting the voices of women at a time when they need to be heard and shown gratitude for the sacrifices they make every single day.

“It's an opportunity to honor my own mother and grandmother who made their own clothes and kept in line with current fashion trends every step of the way,” Quinn says. “They were wizards of the sewing machine who introduced me to the process of making garments from scratch. Believe it or not, knowledge and experience that I use to this very day. Need a hem? I got you covered!”

Quinn's cast includes Christine Chavers as Gingy, Francine Birns, as Woman 2, Raven Adams as Woman 3, Rachel Ihasz as Woman 4, and Sarah Romeo as Woman 5.

Director Quinn will perform triple duty as the show's Production Stage Manager and Sound Designer, and Amanda Lopez and Elizabeth Guerra will serve as Assistant Stage Managers. Set Design is by Claudia Smith, Lighting Design is by Stevie Bleich, and the Production Manager is Christian Taylor.

Tickets for Love, Loss, and What I Wore are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.pompanobeachculturalcenter.com. Tickets range in price from $45 to $65.

