The Morikami Museum And Japanese Gardens Reveals October Events

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens has revealed October workshops, classes, and demonstrations. Learn more below!

Tuesdays, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22

Ikebana Flower Arrangement – Ikenobo School

Time: Beginners – 11am–1pm; Intermediate – 1:15–3:15pm*

Cost: $90 (Morikami Members $80) Advance Registration Required

*Intermediate courses are for students with prior experience or have taken at least three sessions of Ikebana classes.

Flower arranging, ikebana, is a traditional Japanese art form spanning centuries. Ikebana has various different schools of study, each with unique philosophies and aesthetics. Dating back to the 15th century, the Ikenobo School is the oldest and most traditional. Students in this course learn the basic principles and style of Ikenobo, creating fresh flower arrangements each week to take home and enjoy.

Saturday, Oct. 5 & 19

Kurinuki Ceramic Workshop

(2-day workshop)

Time: Day 1: 10am–1pm; Day 2: 10am–12:30pm

Cost: $150

Kurinuki is a traditional Japanese ceramic hand building technique starting with a solid block of clay and hollowing it out to create a vessel. Create a chawan, Japanese tea bowl using this beautiful ancient technique. In this hands-on workshop, learn basic techniques to work with clay and enjoy a presentation of Japanese ceramics.

Saturdays, Oct. 5, 12, 26, Nov. 3 & 9

Japanese Traditional Music: Koto

Time: Beginners – 10:30am–12:30pm

Cost: $155 (Morikami Members $150) Advance Registration Required

Koto is a traditional Japanese stringed instrument first introduced to Japan from China in the 7th-8th centuries. Learn about the history, culture, and techniques in how to play this exquisite instrument in this five-week course. Instruments will be provided for participants to use in the class.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Family Fun: Video Game Character Magnets

Time: 12–3pm

Cost: FREE (with paid museum admission).

Commemorate the history and impact of beloved video game characters with your own Perler bead magnet.

Saturday, Oct. 5

A Gateway to Japan: An Evening of Violin and Piano

Time: 1pm

Cost: $15 (Morikami Members $10)

Join us for an afternoon of Japanese inspired chamber music! Featuring a wide range of repertoire- from an audience favorite, Ralph Vaughan Williams to American and Japanese contemporary composers, Sakiko Ohashi (piano) and Reiko Tachibana (violin), will take one on a classical chamber music journey filled with Japanese melodies.

Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27

The Art of Bonsai

Time: Beginners – 12:30–3:30pm; Intermediate – 9am–12pm

Cost: $100 (Morikami Members $90) Advance Registration Required

Bonsai means "a tree in a tray." The art of bonsai creates the illusion of age and maturity of a tree which has developed and sustained the effects of nature for many years. Students of bonsai learn to artfully trim and train a tree in a container.

Sundays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27; Nov. 3, 10, 17, 24

Nihongo: Introduction to Japanese (Virtual Class)

Time: Level I – 6:10–7:10pm; Level III – 7:10–8:10pm; Level IV – 5–6pm

Cost: $120 (Morikami Members $110) Advance Registration Required

Nihongo: Introduction to Japanese is a beginner and lower intermediate program teaching Japanese speaking, listening, reading, and writing. Students are introduced to Japanese culture and lifestyles through lessons and conversation. Levels I and II use Japanese for Busy People I (JBP I) and levels III and IV use Japanese for Busy People II (JBP II). Fall, winter, and spring sessions of each level should be taken sequentially as a series.

Sundays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27; Nov. 3, 10, 17, 24

Nihongo: Introduction to Japanese (In-Person Class)

Time: Level I – 10:15–11:15am; Level II – 11:30am–12:30pm

Cost: $120 (Morikami Members $110) Advance Registration Required

Nihongo: Introduction to Japanese is a beginner and lower intermediate program teaching Japanese speaking, listening, reading, and writing. Students are introduced to Japanese culture and lifestyles through lessons and conversation. Levels I and II use Japanese for Busy People I (JBP I) and levels III and

IV use Japanese for Busy People II (JBP II). Fall, winter, and spring sessions of each level should be taken sequentially as a series.

Sundays, Oct. 6 & 20

Sado: Tea Ceremony

Time: Beginners – 10:15am–12:15pm*; Intermediate – 1–3pm

Cost: $60 (Morikami Members $55) Advance Registration Required

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. The tea ceremony changes from month to month and from season to season. Intermediate course requires approval by the instructor before registering. *Sunday Beginner's II Class Prerequisite - You must have already taken a Thursday beginner's I class

Wednesdays, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 4 or Saturdays Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 7

Stroll for Well-Being

Time: 11am–12:30pm or 1:30–3pm

Cost: Free to qualified applicants

Immerse yourself in Morikami's natural beauty, peace, and serenity through our therapeutic garden walking program. A qualified facilitator will lead participants through themed walks and journal writing to encourage reflection, and ultimately, personal well-being.

Wednesdays, Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30

Ikebana Flower Arrangement: Sogetsu School

Time: Beginners – 10:30am–12:30pm; Intermediate – 1:30–3:30pm*

Cost: $90 (Morikami Members $80) Advance Registration Required

Flower arranging, ikebana, is a traditional Japanese art form spanning centuries. Ikebana has various different schools of study, each with unique philosophies and aesthetics. The Sogetsu School is a contemporary school which focuses on the creativity and individuality of ikebana. The idea is that ikebana can be done by anyone, anywhere, with almost anything. Students will learn the basics of Sogetsu and create pieces each week to take home and enjoy. *Intermediate courses are for students with prior experience.



Thursdays, Oct. 10 & 24

Sado: Tea Ceremony

Time: Beginners – 10:15am–12:15pm; Intermediate – 1–3pm

Cost: $60 (Morikami Members $55) Advance Registration Required

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. The tea ceremony changes from month to month and from season to season. Intermediate course requires approval by the instructor before registering.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Sado: The Way of Tea

Time: 12pm, 1:30pm or 3pm

Cost: $5 with paid museum admission.

Observe Japanese sadō, an ever-changing demonstration rich in seasonal subtleties. Involvement in the true spirit of sadō — harmony (wa), reverence (kei), purity (sei), tranquility (jaku) — along with a sip of matcha green tea and a sweet candy will help bring a calm perspective into one's busy life.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Guest Artist Workshop: Calligraphy & Sumi-e Workshop with Artist Masumi Sakagami

Time: 10am–12pm or 1:30–3:30pm

Cost: $65

Advance registration required

Learn about the intricacies and beauty of Japanese calligraphy and sumi-ink painting techniques with master calligrapher and artist Masumi Sakagami. Students will learn the history of calligraphy, the basics of how to write a Japanese kanji character with the correct strokes, and to draw a bamboo with the brush

and ink, two traditional writing tools. The workshop will culminate in a special gallery walk and talk with the artist at her exhibition featured in the Yamato-kan. Learn about the inspiration and creative process behind her work with this master artist.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Butoh Dance Workshop

Time: 11am–1pm

Cost: $45

Advance registration required

Led by the acclaimed Pınar Sinka, participants will learn theoretical knowledge such as the philosophy, methodology, and aesthetic ideals of Japanese avant-garde dance Butoh, as well as the choreographic visual elements of classical Butoh and the improvisational practices of post-Butoh. Moreover, they will experience the relaxing, warming, and breathing exercises of Butoh, as well as slow somatic techniques that focus on building a relationship between the mind, body, and space, and increasing body awareness. No dance experience is necessary.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.

Comments