The Miramar Cultural Center to Present Patrice Rushen And Cece Peniston

As part of Miramar Cultural Center's celebration of 16 years, Patrice Rushen and Cece Peniston are performing on Saturday, October 26 at 8 pm. The Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar.

Patrice Rushen's songs still shake the dance floors today. Get ready for the four-time Grammy nominee's popular hits "Forget Me Nots", "Remind Me", "Feels So Real" and "Haven't You Heard". She is a talented singer, songwriter, composer, producer and music director.

Joining Rushen for this unforgettable night of music is the electrifying vocals of special guest, Cece Peniston with her hits "Finally" and "Keep on Walkin".

The event is presented by the Miramar Cultural Center and hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis.

In celebration of Miramar Cultural Center's sweet 16 year, select seats for the October 26th show are currently available for only $16. Tickets are available for purchase at MiramarCulturalCenter.org.

The Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark was created to celebrate creativity and diversity within the city and is celebrating 16 years of community. This landmark is a vibrant, urban destination located in the heart of the Miramar Town Center, situated adjacent to City Hall.

