THE BODYGUARD, BLADE RUNNER LIVE and More Set for Kravis Center November Lineup

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced its lineup of live entertainment in November, featuring Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater (Nov. 7 – 8), a historic celebration with America 250 In Concert (Nov. 8), the deeply imaginative musical journey of Sons of Town Hall (Nov. 10), the cult classic Blade Runner Live, featuring a live performance of Vangelis' score by The Avex Ensemble (Nov. 20) and the dazzling Broadway extravaganza The Bodyguard (Nov. 27 – 29).

Tickets are available online, by phone at 561.832.7469 or at the Box Office from noon to 5 p.m.

Calendar Listings:

Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater

November 7 – 8

Saturday at 7 p.m.

Sunday at 1:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Rennie Harris PUREMOVEMENT AMERICAN STREET DANCE THEATER brings social dance to the concert stage, creating a cohesive style that challenges expectations of hip-hop and street dance. Harris believes hip-hop culture can help bridge racial, religious and economic divisions. His work embraces the rich traditions of the past while presenting the voice of a new generation.

PEAK Series

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Kravis Center & AEG Presents

Matt Fraser

November 7

Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

MATT FRASER is America's Top Psychic Medium, New York Times Bestselling author and star of the hit television series “Meet The Frasers” on E! Entertainment. Over his dynamic career, he has conducted thousands of readings for people around the world, performed at sold-out events across the country, all with the mission of reconnecting friends and family with the spirits of those who are no longer with us.

18+ only

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Kravis Center & Palm Beach Symphony present

America 250 In Concert

Hosted by George Hamilton with Special Guest Brian Stokes Mitchell

November 8

Sunday at 3 p.m.

Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with this special afternoon concert hosted by acclaimed actor and entertainer George Hamilton. The performance features the Palm Beach SYMPHONY led by Music Director Gerard Schwarz, with Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell as narrator and featured vocalist. Members of the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts will join the symphony for a side-by-side performance, celebrating America's history, culture and the next generation of artistic talent.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Wynonna Judd – The Hard Truth Tour

with special guest Troubador Blue

November 9

Monday at 7 p.m.

Legendary country music star Wynonna Judd takes the stage as she tours her new album The Hard Truth. Critics rave it's her most powerful work yet, a raw, soulful album of survival, love and reinvention. Joining her, TROUBADOUR BLUE, will bring their unique blend of country melodies, modern Americana and toe-tapping riffs.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Sons of Town Hall

November 10

Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Transatlantic duo SONS OF TOWN HALL bring an entirely new performance genre to the stage. Part live concept album, part performance art, they conjure their timeless mythic universe as 19th-century vagabonds who travel the world in a hand-built boat to escape troubled pasts and search for adventure and love. Join their deeply imaginative journey with rousing songs and wild and hilarious stories.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Monty Python's Spamalot

November 10 – 15

Tuesday & Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Friday at 8 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m.

SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including best musical. The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Kravis On Broadway

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

November 16

Monday at 7:30 p.m.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS BY Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday tradition for over 40 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects, capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

MOMIX Botanica

November 18

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

MOMIX Botanica is a lush, surreal journey through nature's ever-changing imagery, following the rhythms of the seasons and the passing of a day. This larger-than-life spectacle fuses world-class athleticism with an eclectic score ranging from birdsong to the elegance of Vivaldi.

Acting as a restorative 'herbal remedy' for the senses, this feast for the eyes pairs the superb energy of its performers with gravity-defying props, cinematic projections and whimsical puppetry. MOMIX Botanica is more than a performance. It is an immersive 'visual theater' animating nature's beauty with an extra dose of fantasy.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Blade Runner Live

November 20

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Experience Ridley Scott's multi-Academy Award-nominated cult classic, “Blade Runner” (2007 Final Cut), on a vast HD screen while Vangelis' synthesizer-led score is performed by The Avex Ensemble for the first time in sync with the 1982 motion picture.

In this stylish noir thriller, detective Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) must continue as Replicant Hunter following the escape of four Replicants from colonies who've returned to Earth. His mission, however, is complicated when he falls for Rachel (Sean Young); a Replicant based at the Tyrell Corporation.

This screening includes open captions.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Bia Ferreira

November 20

Friday at 8 p.m.

Brazilian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, BIA FERREIRA has one of the most powerful voices in the Latin American music scene. She's known for her poignant lyrics and for concerts that become a space for enlightenment, provocation and inspiration. Her music blends elements of soul, blues, reggae, funk, R&B, rap and more.

PEAK Series

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

The Bodyguard

November 27 – 29

Friday at 8 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation, but what they don't expect is to fall in love.

A “BRILLIANT” (The Times), breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Saving All My Love,” and “One Moment in Time,” alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

Kravis On Broadway

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Emma Nissen

November 29

Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

With a voice that has set social media ablaze, EMMA NISSEN brings her unmistakable 'Jesus and Jazz' sound, a modern, jazzy gospel where soul, improvisation and spirituality coexist naturally, to the stage, along with messages of hope and light. The buzz around her talent has caught the attention of stars Lauren Daigle, SZA and Queen Latifah, as well as fans around the world.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

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