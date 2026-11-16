"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE GAME'S AFOOT (HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS) to Open at Lake Worth Playhouse
Directed by Devin Clarke, an eight-member cast led by Darryl Willis stars as a snowbound Broadway Sherlock Holmes actor faces murder at his castle.
The holidays are about to get a little mysterious at the Lake Worth Playhouse! From November 20 through December 6, 2026, the Playhouse presents Ken Ludwig's The Game's Afoot (Holmes for the Holidays), a fast-paced comedy combining the suspense of a classic murder mystery with the outrageous humor of theatrical farce.
Set in December 1936, the story follows Broadway star William Gillette, celebrated for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes, as he invites fellow performers to his magnificent Connecticut castle for a festive holiday gathering. What begins as a glamorous weekend of Christmas cheer takes a deadly turn when a guest is murdered.
With a snowstorm raging outside and a killer lurking somewhere within the castle walls, Gillette channels his famous stage persona to solve the crime before another guest becomes the next victim. But in a house full of dramatic personalities and suspicious behavior, separating fact from fiction proves difficult.
Packed with witty dialogue, unexpected revelations, and laugh-out-loud moments, The Game's Afoot keeps audiences guessing—and laughing—until the final curtain.
A HOLIDAY WHODUNIT FROM A MASTER OF COMEDY
Written by acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig, The Game's Afoot blends the elegance of a traditional drawing-room mystery with the quick wit and theatrical chaos that have become hallmarks of his work. Ludwig is also known for Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo, and Crazy for You.
The play draws inspiration from the real-life William Gillette, the actor internationally famous for portraying Sherlock Holmes onstage. The Game's Afoot received the 2012 Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Play from the Mystery Writers of America.
MEET THE SUSPECTS
Directed by Devin Clarke, the production features Darryl Willis as William Gillette, Cece Daratany as Martha Gillette, Miranda Ferreira as Aggie Wheeler, Katie Hiatt as Inspector Harriet Goring, Jordan Monteagudo as Daria Chase, Megan Pollak as Madge Geisel, Pedro Tejada-Pantaleon as Felix Geisel, and Jonathan White as Simon Bright.
The creative team includes Assistant Director Clare Bawarski, Stage Manager Laura Jonas, Set Designer Cindi Taylor, Scenic Painter Olga Kark, Lighting Designer Ardean Landhuis, Costume Designers Jill Williams and Joanne DePrizio, Sound Designer Sydney Cooper, and Technical Director Marty Mets.
MURDER, MYSTERY, AND HOLIDAY MAYHEM
Against the backdrop of a lavish 1930s Christmas gathering, an eccentric collection of theatrical personalities finds itself trapped by a blizzard—and perhaps by a murderer. As accusations fly and suspicions mount, the celebration descends into a whirlwind of dramatic confrontations and increasingly outrageous attempts to uncover the truth.
Presented as part of the Lake Worth Playhouse's 74th Main Stage Season, The Game's Afoot offers the intrigue of a classic whodunit, the sharp humor of a stage comedy, and just enough holiday spirit to make murder feel surprisingly festive.
Whether audiences consider themselves amateur detectives or simply enjoy a good laugh, this seasonal mystery promises an evening where everyone is a suspect—and nothing is quite what it seems.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
Ken Ludwig'S THE GAME'S AFOOT (HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS)
November 20 – December 6, 2026 | 74th Main Stage Season
Lake Worth Playhouse • 713 Lake Avenue • Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460
Tickets and information: www.lakeworthplayhouse.org | (561) 586-6410
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