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The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker are bringing the magic of the holidays to South Florida with a festive lineup of live entertainment, beloved traditions and memorable experiences. From the dazzling acrobatics of Cirque Dreams Holidaze and the imaginative world of Slow Burn Theatre Company's Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to the holiday spectacle of The Nutcracker and the winter wonderland of Slava's Snowshow, audiences can celebrate the season with performances for every generation.

The festivities continue with holiday concerts, Broadway favorites and family entertainment, including Death Becomes Her, Symphony of the Americas' A Merry Motown Christmas featuring Dionne Warwick, Deborah Cox, Jordin Sparks and Myles Frost, Celtic Angels Christmas and more.

Beyond the stage, the Broward Center offers additional ways to bring people together, from hosting private holiday parties and corporate celebrations in its distinctive event spaces to planning group outings and enjoying premium hospitality experiences before a performance.

Guests can make a night of it with premium amenities at both venues. At the Broward Center, the JetBlue Club Level and Intermezzo Lounge offer exclusive spaces and added comforts before the show and during intermission. At The Parker, guests can enjoy The Haller Club and The Place To Be. Those looking to host their own celebration can explore the Broward Center's riverfront event spaces, customizable catering and private event options. Visit BrowardCenter.org for additional information.

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 27–29 Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Dec. 2 Gold Coast Jazz: The Hot Sardines – Holiday Stomp

Dec. 3 Trisha Paytas: Trishmas LIVE!

Dec. 4–5 Elf Jr. – A Performance Project Production

Dec. 5 Sensory-Inclusive Performance: Elf Jr. – A Performance Project Production

Dec. 5 Symphony of the Americas: A Merry Motown Christmas

Dec. 10 Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through The Highlands

Dec. 12 Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour 2026

Dec. 12–27 Slow Burn Theatre Co.'s Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Dec. 12 Sensory-Inclusive Performance: Slow Burn Theatre Co.'s Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Dec. 15 Smart Stage Matinee Series: Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Dec. 15–27 Broadway in Fort Lauderdale: Death Becomes Her

Dec. 28 NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

Dec. 30–Jan. 3 Slava's Snowshow

Dec. 31 John Oliver

Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker

Nov. 27 Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas

Dec. 5 South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Handel's Messiah & Holiday Pops

Dec. 16–17 Smart Stage Matinee Series: Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's The Nutcracker

Dec. 18–20 Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida: The Nutcracker

Dec. 23 Celtic Angels Christmas

Dec. 26 Cinderella by The United European Ballet Company

Dec. 27 Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

Dec. 28 Jen Kramer's Magical Holiday Show

Dec. 30–31 Grahame Lesh & Friends featuring The Wolfpack!

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Nov. 27–29 | Au-Rene Theater

The Broward Center presents Cirque Dreams Holidaze as part of the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Imagination Series. The holiday spectacular combines dazzling acrobatics, Broadway-style production numbers, imaginative costumes and seasonal music in a whimsical celebration for the entire family. With extraordinary performers bringing a world of holiday characters and breathtaking circus artistry to life, the production offers a festive way to kick off the season.

Performances take place Friday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28 at 3 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.

Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas

Fri., Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. | The Parker

The Parker presents Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas, starring Rick Schuler. The tribute celebrates the music and enduring legacy of John Denver with beloved hits and holiday favorites. Audiences can revisit the songs that made Denver one of America's most cherished singer-songwriters in a performance that combines nostalgia, storytelling and the warmth of the Christmas season.

Trisha Paytas: Trishmas LIVE!

Thu., Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. | Au-Rene Theater

The Broward Center and Outback Presents welcome Trisha Paytas for Trishmas LIVE! The entertainer, singer and social media personality brings her distinctive brand of humor, music and larger-than-life personality to the stage for a holiday-themed live experience featuring the irreverent style that has earned her a devoted following.

Elf Jr.

Dec. 4–5 | Amaturo Theater

The Broward Center presents Elf Jr., a Performance Project production featuring students in grades 4–12 from the Broward Center and Performance Project, Inc. Based on the beloved holiday film, the musical follows Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, as he travels to New York City in search of his father and discovers the true meaning of family and Christmas. Filled with humor, heart and festive songs, the production brings a favorite holiday story to life through the talents of young performers. Performances take place on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5 at 1 and 5 p.m.

A Sensory-Inclusive Performance will be offered Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m. Sensory-Inclusive Performances are intended to create a welcoming and supportive environment for children and adults on the autism spectrum as well as individuals with other developmental disabilities or sensitivity issues. Slight adjustments have been made to the production including reduced sound levels, no flashing or strobe lights and minimal special effects. An area adjacent to the theater has been designated as the Quiet Room with a specially trained therapist to provide audience support.

Guests can enjoy complimentary pre-show arts and crafts provided by Young at Art Museum and join in a post-show character meet-and-greet. The Broward Center's sensory-inclusive programming is made possible through the generous support of The Batchelor Foundation, BBX Capital Foundation, The Gore Family Memorial Foundation Trust, Nicklaus Children's Health System and The Taft Foundation. Special thanks to UM-NSU CARD for their in-kind support.

Symphony of the Americas: A Merry Motown Christmas

Sat., Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. | Au-Rene Theater

The Broward Center welcomes Symphony of the Americas for A Merry Motown Christmas, featuring Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Dionne Warwick, Grammy-nominated R&B star and Broadway performer Deborah Cox, multi-platinum recording artist and American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and Tony Award winner Myles Frost, known for his portrayal of Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical. From Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder to The Supremes and The Temptations, the concert celebrates the timeless sound of Motown with holiday favorites performed by acclaimed guest vocalists alongside the musicians of Symphony of the Americas. Featuring new orchestral arrangements created especially for the performance, the evening brings together soulful melodies, familiar rhythms and seasonal cheer.

Elon Gold's Hanukkah Tour 2026

Tue., Dec. 8 | The Parker

The Parker presents Elon Gold's Hanukkah Tour 2026 as part of the Truist Comedy Series, with performances taking place at 5 and 8 p.m. Comedian, actor and writer Elon Gold brings his sharp observational humor to the stage for a special Hanukkah celebration. Known for his acclaimed stand-up special Elon Gold: Chosen & Taken and appearances on The Tonight Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Chappelle's Show and Frasier, Gold has built an international following with his relatable comedy and viral routines. His latest special, Sets in the City: Elon Gold's Favorite People, is available on YouTube. This performance contains adult language or content.

Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through The Highlands

Thu., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. | Au-Rene Theater

The Broward Center presents Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through The Highlands as part of the Mosaic Series. Inspired by the acclaimed television series, the concert brings composer Bear McCreary's evocative score to life with a live orchestra performing alongside memorable scenes from the show's eight seasons. Audiences can revisit the romance, adventure and sweeping landscapes of Outlander through a musical experience celebrating its distinctive soundtrack and devoted following.

Slow Burn Theatre Co.'s Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Dec. 12–27 | Amaturo Theater

The Broward Center and Slow Burn Theatre Company present Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as part of The Islands of The Bahamas Slow Burn Theatre Company 2026/2027 season, presented by United Community Bank. Based on Roald Dahl's beloved story, the musical follows young Charlie Bucket and Grandpa Joe as they join four other Golden Ticket winners for a tour of Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory.

A Sensory-Inclusive Performance will take place Saturday, Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. Sensory-Inclusive Performances are intended to create a welcoming and supportive environment for children and adults on the autism spectrum as well as individuals with other developmental disabilities or sensitivity issues. Slight adjustments have been made to the production including reduced sound levels, no flashing or strobe lights and minimal special effects. An area adjacent to the theater has been designated as the Quiet Room with a specially trained therapist to provide audience support.

Guests can enjoy complimentary pre-show arts and crafts provided by Young at Art Museum and join in a post-show character meet-and-greet. The Broward Center's sensory-inclusive programming is made possible through the generous support of The Batchelor Foundation, BBX Capital Foundation, The Gore Family Memorial Foundation Trust, Nicklaus Children's Health System and The Taft Foundation. Special thanks to UM-NSU CARD for their in-kind support.

An open-captioned performance will take place Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m., generously underwritten by the Amaturo Family Foundation.

Broadway in Fort Lauderdale: Death Becomes Her

Dec. 15–27 | Au-Rene Theater

The Broward Center and Broadway in Fort Lauderdale present Death Becomes Her as part of the 2026/2027 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season. Based on the cult-classic film, the Broadway musical comedy follows two longtime rivals willing to go to outrageous lengths to preserve their youth and beauty. With sharp humor, spectacular costumes and larger-than-life theatrical effects, Death Becomes Her brings a wickedly funny story of friendship, vanity and immortality to the stage. The Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season is made possible with the generous support of title sponsor Bank of America and presenting sponsor Lindstrom Air Conditioning & Plumbing. Broadway in Fort Lauderdale is presented by Florida Theatrical Association in partnership with Broadway Across America and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's The Nutcracker: Smart Stage Matinee Series

Dec. 16–17, 10:30 a.m. | The Parker

The Broward Center presents Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's The Nutcracker as part of the Nicklaus Children's Health System Smart Stage Matinee Series. Set to Tchaikovsky's beloved score, this 90-minute production follows young Clara on a magical journey to the Land of Sweets, where she encounters the Nutcracker Prince, Sugar Plum Fairy and an array of enchanting characters. Featuring vibrant costumes, classical ballet and timeless holiday music, the performance introduces students to a cherished seasonal tradition while bringing the art of dance to life. Recommended for grades 4–12, the performances are accompanied by downloadable study guides to support classroom learning.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

Sun., Dec. 27, 2 and 7 p.m. | The Parker

The Parker presents Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, produced by TCG Entertainment, as part of the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Imagination Series. The holiday spectacular combines live music, dazzling circus artistry and extraordinary acrobatics in a festive theatrical experience. With aerial performances, imaginative staging and seasonal favorites, the production brings the magic of the holidays to life for audiences of all ages.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

Mon., Dec. 28, 3 and 7 p.m. | Au-Rene Theater

The Broward Center presents NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet as part of the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Imagination Series. The beloved holiday tradition transports audiences to a magical world of dancing snowflakes, enchanted toys and the Land of Sweets. Featuring international dancers, elaborate costumes and imaginative sets, the production brings Tchaikovsky's timeless score and the wonder of The Nutcracker to life.

Jen Kramer's Magical Holiday Show

Mon., Dec. 28, 3 p.m. | The Parker

The Parker presents Jen Kramer's Magical Holiday Show as part of the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Imagination Series. Magician Jen Kramer brings her signature blend of illusion, humor and audience participation to a festive performance filled with surprising moments and holiday cheer. The family-friendly show offers a magical way to celebrate the season together.

Thu., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. | Au-Rene Theater

The Broward Center presents John Oliver for a special New Year's Eve performance. The Emmy Award-winning comedian and host of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver brings his sharp wit, political satire and distinctive comedic perspective to the Au-Rene Theater for an evening of stand-up comedy.

Grahame Lesh & Friends featuring The Wolfpack!

Dec. 30–31 | The Parker

The Parker and Live Nation present Grahame Lesh & Friends featuring The Wolfpack! for a two-night celebration ringing in 2027 with the music and enduring legacy of the Grateful Dead. Led by Grahame Lesh, the ensemble reimagines classics and lesser-known selections from the band's catalog, blending rock, folk, blues and soul with the improvisational spirit that has defined the music for generations. The special New Year's performances feature an expanded lineup of musicians, including The Wolfpack, whose horns and strings bring new dimensions to the Grateful Dead's celebrated sound. Performances take place Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. The Parker is located within Holiday Park at 707 NE 8th St. in Fort Lauderdale.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service for the Broward Center and The Parker. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the venues' box offices.

Performances at the Broward Center and The Parker are supported by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation.

For more information about holiday performances, premium experiences, group outings and private celebrations, visit BrowardCenter.org.

The race is on for the Miami Metro Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 30% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 24% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 21% 4 42ND STREET Delray Beach Playhouse 5% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Wick Theatre 3% Best Play 1 EXTREMITIES Miami Acting Company 22% 2 MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE True Mirage Theater 20% 3 LITTLE WOMEN BOOK ADAPTATION Lake Worth Playhouse 13% 4 ROMEO AND JULIET SmallStage Theatre Co. 8% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Treasure Coast Theatre Inc 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lake Worth Playhouse 24% 2 True Mirage Theater 23% 3 Seminole Theatre 14% 4 Miami Acting Company 9% 5 Delray Beach Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Emma Van Assche - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 17% 2 Camila Pena Colina - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 9% 3 Sydney Emerson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE BARCLAY Performing Arts 9% 4 Celia Voges - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 7% 5 Valentina Diaz - IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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