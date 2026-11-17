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The Norton Museum of Art will present Journey to the East: Chinese Art from the John and Heidi Niblack Collection, a two-part exhibition celebrating John Niblack's enduring passion for Chinese art and culture and the remarkable collection he and his wife, Heidi, have assembled over several decades.

Opening December 19, 2026, in the Friedman Gallery, the exhibition brings together paintings, ceramics, sculptures, and other works spanning major periods in Chinese art history.

The exhibition also honors John Niblack's more than two decades of dedicated service as a trustee of the Norton Museum of Art and his longstanding commitment to supporting the Norton and other cultural and educational institutions. He has had a significant impact on the Norton's Collection through gifts of art and The John and Heidi Niblack Endowment for Chinese Art.

'It has been a delight getting to know John and Heidi since I joined the Norton nearly two years ago,' said Shawn Yuan, Elizabeth B. McGraw Senior Curator of Asian Art. 'Their remarkable collection reflects decades of passion, scholarship, and an exceptional eye for artistic quality. Each work tells a story, and together they reveal a deeply personal journey of discovery and appreciation for Chinese art.'

Particularly distinguished by its holdings of paintings from the Ming (1368 – 1644) and Qing (1644 – 1911) dynasties, the collection reflects John Niblack's deep knowledge and refined connoisseurship. Journey to the East offers visitors a rare opportunity to discover the collection's breadth and richness while exploring a personal journey shaped by a lifelong pursuit of beauty, a dedication to scholarship, and a belief in art's power to foster cross-cultural understanding and inspire future generations.

Part I will be on view from December 19, 2026, through May 16, 2027. Following a rotation of artworks in May, Part II will run from May 29 through November 7, 2027, offering visitors an additional opportunity to discover more treasures from the collection.

Journey to the East: Chinese Art from the John and Heidi Niblack Collection is organized by the Norton Museum of Art.

Major support for this exhibition was provided by John and Heidi Niblack.

Pictured: Artist Unknown, Hundred Birds Paying Homage to Phoenix, circa 16th – 17th century, Pair of hanging scrolls, ink and color on silk. Overall: 111 x 92 5/8 in.(281.9 x 235.3 cm), On loan from the John and Heidi Niblack Collection.

About the Norton Museum of Art

The Norton Museum of Art, Florida's largest art museum, is home to a distinguished collection of art, with holdings in American, European, Contemporary and Asian Art and Photography.

Founded in 1941 by Ralph Hubbard Norton and his wife, Elizabeth Calhoun Norton, the Museum collects, preserves, and exhibits art, and engages visitors through exhibitions, events and live entertainment featuring local musicians and performance artists. Public programming is year-round and designed to inspire conversations and build community through the power of art. The Museum is accessible to all.

In 2013, the Norton Museum of Art worked with London-based architectural firm Foster + Partners to create a transformative Masterplan for the Museum's campus. Phase 1, completed in 2019, included a new garden space; the Heyman Plaza, a new entry featuring Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen's iconic Typewriter Eraser, Scale X, 1999; the welcoming Great Hall, 12,000 square feet of new gallery space; and the restoration of six Museum-owned 1920s-era historic homes that house artists-in-residence. The Museum is progressing toward Phase 2, continuing to create a welcoming environment where creativity can flourish.

Visit the Museum's website at Norton.org or connect on Instagram and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Alli Luihn



Photo Credit: Alli Luihn

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