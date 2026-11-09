Kravis Center Receives $4 Million Gift From Jerome Golden

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced a $4 million gift from longtime Founder member Jerome Golden of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The gift will support the Kravis Center's mission and bring Golden's total giving to the Kravis Center to more than $6.2 million.

Golden's previous donations to the Kravis Center include a $1 million gift to the Encore Capital Campaign, a capital fundraising effort tied to the expansion of the Center's campus with completion in 2007. The Dreyfoos Hall Lobby will be named the JERRY GOLDEN FAMILY MAIN LOBBY. The area to the east of valet parking, will be named the BARBARA GOLDEN MEMORIAL GARDEN.

'Jerry's generosity is a testament to his deep and longstanding belief in the Kravis Center and the vital role the performing arts play in our community,' said Diane Quinn, Kravis Center CEO. 'We are profoundly grateful for his continued leadership and commitment. His gift will make a lasting difference and help ensure the Kravis Center can inspire, educate and enrich our community for generations to come.'

Golden and his late wife, Dr. Barbara Golden, have been longtime supporters of the Kravis Center. Dr. Golden, a former elementary school teacher and Kravis Center Board member who chaired the Education Committee, was particularly passionate about ensuring children have access to the arts.

'Barbara and I have always believed in the importance of the arts and the impact the Kravis Center makes in the lives of people throughout our community,' said Golden. 'Over the years, we were fortunate to see, firsthand, the excitement the Kravis Center brings to audiences and the meaningful opportunities it creates for young people to experience the arts. Supporting the Kravis Center has been especially meaningful to me because it allows me to honor Barbara's passion for arts education and to help make those experiences possible for others.'

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a nonprofit organization and one of South Florida's premier cultural destinations, located in downtown West Palm Beach. Since 1992, the Kravis Center has presented the finest in live entertainment, showcasing internationally acclaimed artists in music, comedy, dance, Broadway, and more. As part of its nonprofit mission, the Kravis Center has welcomed millions of students to its comprehensive arts education programs. Students of all ages can participate in workshops, classes, and special events, as well as access free and reduced-price tickets for those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience live performances.

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