"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
The Carbonell Awards Unveils Winners of 2025-2026 Theater Season
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre won six awards, while Miami New Drama took home four. GableStage and Zoetic Stage tied with three awards each.
The Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theater & Arts Honors, revealed the winners in 20 competitive categories for the 2025-2026 theater season. This year's winners were announced at a ceremony held at FAU's University Theatre in Boca Raton.
As part of the 2026 Carbonell Awards, $2,000 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships were awarded to Sofia Bornia (Palm Beach County), Avery Garfinkel (Broward County), and Matthew Aidan Sanchez (Miami Dade County). They also each received a bonus $1,000 scholarship from the new Hap Erstein Memorial Scholarship, named after the longtime theatre reviewer and Carbonell judge.
In addition, for the first time, the three talented runners-up this year each received a $500 Hap Erstein Memorial Scholarship: Maya Beaufort (Miami-Dade County), Jay Hendrix Boegem (Broward County), and SkyLynn Silver (Palm Beach County).
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Earned Six Wins From 16 Finalists
Outstanding Production, Musical
Man of La Mancha
Outstanding Direction, Musical
David Arisco, Man of La Mancha
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Musical
E.L. Losada, Man of La Mancha
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Musical
Jose Luaces, Man of La Mancha
Outstanding Music Direction
Bruce Barnes, Man of La Mancha
Outstanding Costume Design
Ellis Tillman, Man of La Mancha
Miami New Drama Had 15 Nominations and Four Wins
Outstanding New Work
The Zionists by S. Asher Gelman
Outstanding Scenic Design
Adam Koch, The Zionists
Outstanding Lighting Design
Solomon Weisbard, The Zionists
Outstanding Sound Design
Andy Cohen and Saloman Lerner, The Zionists
GableStage Received 17 Nominations and Won Three Major Awards
Outstanding Production, Play
Outstanding Direction, Play
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Play
Zoetic Stage Garnered 13 Nominations and Three Wins
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Play
Jeni Hacker, The Mother
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Play
Michael McKeever, The Inheritance, Part 1
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Musical
Lindsey Corey, Merrily We Roll Along
Island City Stage Enjoyed Seven Nominations and Two Wins
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Musical
Lindsey Corey, Ruthless
Outstanding Achievement of an Artistic Specialty
Bong Redila for illustration, Everything Beautiful Happens at Night
M Ensemble Company Had Four Nominations and One Win
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Play
Sheena O. Murray, Searching for Willie Lynch
The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum Had 10 Finalists and One Win
Outstanding Choreography
Sabrina Gail Lobner, The Cher Show
Special Awards
In addition to the 20 competitive award categories, the 49th annual Carbonell Awards also presented nine Special Awards nominated by members of the local theater community and selected by the nonprofit organization's board of directors, including:
The George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts to Stuart Meltzer, Founding Artistic Director of Zoetic Stage.
The Vinnette Carroll Award for outstanding achievement in advancing diversity, equality, and inclusion in South Florida Theatre to Our Fund Foundation.
The Charlie Cinnamon Award for outstanding support of South Florida Theatre and the Carbonell Awards to Michelle F. Solomon, editor and theatre critic for ArtBurstmiami and miamiartzine.com.
The Christine Dolen Award for outstanding debut to Ali Tallman, director of The 39 Steps for New City Players.
Ruth Foreman Award for outstanding contribution to the development of South Florida Theatre to Margaret M. Ledford, Artistic Director of City Theatre in Miami.
The Bill Hindman Award for onstage career achievement by performing artists based in South Florida to actor, playwright and educator Elena Maria Garcia.
The Howard Kleinberg Award for outstanding contribution to the health and development of the arts in South Florida to educators inspiring the next generation: Gary Cadwallader (Palm Beach Dramaworks), Jairo Ontiveros (Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County), and Lori Slade Sessions (South Florida Cappies).
The Jan McArt Award recognizing significant achievement by a small theatre to Brévo Theatre.
The Bill von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence honoring a theatre company that exemplifies excellence for the totality of its programming: productions, educational outreach, developmental programs, and audiences served to Island City Stage.
Photo Credit: Morgan Sophia Photography
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