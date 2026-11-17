NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

​The Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theater & Arts Honors, revealed the winners in 20 competitive categories for the 2025-2026 theater season. This year's winners were announced at a ceremony held at FAU's University Theatre in Boca Raton.

As part of the 2026 Carbonell Awards, $2,000 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships were awarded to Sofia Bornia (Palm Beach County), Avery Garfinkel (Broward County), and Matthew Aidan Sanchez (Miami Dade County). They also each received a bonus $1,000 scholarship from the new Hap Erstein Memorial Scholarship, named after the longtime theatre reviewer and Carbonell judge.

In addition, for the first time, the three talented runners-up this year each received a $500 Hap Erstein Memorial Scholarship: Maya Beaufort (Miami-Dade County), Jay Hendrix Boegem (Broward County), and SkyLynn Silver (Palm Beach County).

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre Earned Six Wins From 16 Finalists

Outstanding Production, Musical

Man of La Mancha

Outstanding Direction, Musical

David Arisco, Man of La Mancha

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Musical

E.L. Losada, Man of La Mancha

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Musical

Jose Luaces, Man of La Mancha

Outstanding Music Direction

Bruce Barnes, Man of La Mancha

Outstanding Costume Design

Ellis Tillman, Man of La Mancha

Miami New Drama Had 15 Nominations and Four Wins

Outstanding New Work

The Zionists by S. Asher Gelman

Outstanding Scenic Design

Adam Koch, The Zionists

Outstanding Lighting Design

Solomon Weisbard, The Zionists

Outstanding Sound Design

Andy Cohen and Saloman Lerner, The Zionists

GableStage Received 17 Nominations and Won Three Major Awards

Outstanding Production, Play

Harry Clarke

Outstanding Direction, Play

Julianne Boyd, Harry Clarke

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Play

Mark H. Dold, Harry Clarke

Zoetic Stage Garnered 13 Nominations and Three Wins

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Play

Jeni Hacker, The Mother

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Play

Michael McKeever, The Inheritance, Part 1

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Musical

Lindsey Corey, Merrily We Roll Along

Island City Stage Enjoyed Seven Nominations and Two Wins

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Musical

Lindsey Corey, Ruthless

Outstanding Achievement of an Artistic Specialty

Bong Redila for illustration, Everything Beautiful Happens at Night

M Ensemble Company Had Four Nominations and One Win

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Play

Sheena O. Murray, Searching for Willie Lynch

The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum Had 10 Finalists and One Win

Outstanding Choreography

Sabrina Gail Lobner, The Cher Show

Special Awards

In addition to the 20 competitive award categories, the 49th annual Carbonell Awards also presented nine Special Awards nominated by members of the local theater community and selected by the nonprofit organization's board of directors, including:

The George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts to Stuart Meltzer, Founding Artistic Director of Zoetic Stage.

The Vinnette Carroll Award for outstanding achievement in advancing diversity, equality, and inclusion in South Florida Theatre to Our Fund Foundation.

The Charlie Cinnamon Award for outstanding support of South Florida Theatre and the Carbonell Awards to Michelle F. Solomon, editor and theatre critic for ArtBurstmiami and miamiartzine.com.

The Christine Dolen Award for outstanding debut to Ali Tallman, director of The 39 Steps for New City Players.

Ruth Foreman Award for outstanding contribution to the development of South Florida Theatre to Margaret M. Ledford, Artistic Director of City Theatre in Miami.

The Bill Hindman Award for onstage career achievement by performing artists based in South Florida to actor, playwright and educator Elena Maria Garcia.

The Howard Kleinberg Award for outstanding contribution to the health and development of the arts in South Florida to educators inspiring the next generation: Gary Cadwallader (Palm Beach Dramaworks), Jairo Ontiveros (Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County), and Lori Slade Sessions (South Florida Cappies).

The Jan McArt Award recognizing significant achievement by a small theatre to Brévo Theatre.

The Bill von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence honoring a theatre company that exemplifies excellence for the totality of its programming: productions, educational outreach, developmental programs, and audiences served to Island City Stage.



Photo Credit: Morgan Sophia Photography

The race is on for the Miami Metro Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 30% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 24% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 21% 4 42ND STREET Delray Beach Playhouse 5% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Wick Theatre 3% Best Play 1 EXTREMITIES Miami Acting Company 22% 2 MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE True Mirage Theater 20% 3 LITTLE WOMEN BOOK ADAPTATION Lake Worth Playhouse 14% 4 ROMEO AND JULIET SmallStage Theatre Co. 8% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Treasure Coast Theatre Inc 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lake Worth Playhouse 24% 2 True Mirage Theater 23% 3 Seminole Theatre 14% 4 Miami Acting Company 9% 5 Delray Beach Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucy Grau - IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 15% 2 Emma Van Assche - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 15% 3 Camila Pena Colina - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 8% 4 Sydney Emerson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE BARCLAY Performing Arts 7% 5 Celia Voges - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming