TANGO APASIONADO Comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

The City of Aventura will present Tango Apasionado, a performance by the PointeTango Dance Company and tango ensemble Payadora, on Saturday, January 4 at 8 p.m. and a matinee performance on Sunday, January 5 at 2 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

This beautiful marriage of two styles of dance features PointeTango, the only tango and ballet fusion dance company in the world, performing with the superstar tango ensemble Payadora. These two amazing companies come together on a journey through the streets of Buenos Aires bringing drama, intensity and romance. Audiences will be wowed by PointeTango's artistry and athleticism and surprised and engaged by Payadora's varied repertoire.

Critically acclaimed and award-winning, PointeTango, is a unique, “one-of-a-kind” dance company created by prima ballerina Erin Scott Kafadar and the incredible choreographer and director Alex Richardson. PointeTango combines Argentine tango with classical ballet creating a new and invigorating blend of dance.

Payadora is an award-winning ensemble, recognized globally as a "superstar group" made up of highly skilled musicians. Their repertoire blends traditional Argentine and Uruguayan traditions such as tangos, milongas, waltzes and folk music with original compositions inspired by these cultural traditions. Each member is a powerhouse in their own right. They share a deep passion for tango, combined with backgrounds in classical, jazz, and world music, allowing them to offer audiences an unforgettable experience.

