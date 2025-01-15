News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: POTUS at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

The Broadway Hit POTUS Is Now Playing at the Arsht Center!

By: Jan. 15, 2025
Spotlight: POTUS at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Image
POTUS is a comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world! When the president unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander in chief out of trouble.

Selina Fillinger's brilliant, all-female farce took Broadway by storm in a star-studded production that earned three 2022 Tony Award nominations. Its regional premiere at Zoetic Stage will feature a cast of South Florida's finest and funniest female actors.




