South Florida's Palm Beach Opera Announces Powerhouse 2024 Season

Palm Beach Opera is excited to announce the planned repertoire for its 2024 Season, which will feature Puccini's "Tosca," Offenbach's "The Tales of Hoffman," and for the first time in 15 years, Bellini's "Norma," all beginning in January next year.

Following up on the company's successful 2023 Season, Palm Beach Opera's 2024 opera titles are among the most celebrated in the world. To honor the 100-year anniversary of Giacomo Puccini's death, Palm Beach Opera will open the 2024 Season with the famed composer's legendary "Tosca" on Jan. 26-28. The season continues with Jacques Offenbach's fantastical "The Tales of Hoffmann" on March 1-3 and Vincenzo Bellini's cherished "Norma" on April 5-7. All performances will take place at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

"After the incredible success of our 2023 Season, which surpassed revenue goals and welcomed many first-time audiences, we are thrilled to follow up with such a powerhouse season," said PBO's General and Artistic Director David Walker. "Featuring three of the most illustrious and significant operas in the repertoire - all performed by acclaimed artists from around the world - the 2024 Season continues the tradition of excellence that PBO is known for."

Palm Beach Opera will open its 2024 Season with Puccini's stirring "Tosca," widely considered one of the greatest operas of all time. Featuring high-voltage drama and a sensuous score, all set against the backdrop of real-life locations in Rome, "Tosca" is a classic thriller.

Palm Beach Opera's second mainstage production presents Offenbach's "The Tales of Hoffmann," a spellbinding portrait of a man who's haunted by his past. Sophisticated and imaginative, Offenbach's last and greatest work combines emotional depth and musical brilliance.

Bellini's fiery "Norma" marks Palm Beach Opera's final opera of the 2024 Season. Featuring a timeless story, dazzling vocals, and one fearless priestess, the rarely-performed "Norma" is a Bel Canto masterpiece.

"Tosca" and "Norma" will be sung in Italian and "The Tales of Hoffmann" will be sung in French, all with English supertitles projected above the stage. Current subscribers may renew 2023 Season seats until May 31 and enjoy a 5% discount when renewing by April 28. New subscriptions for the 2024 Season will be made available to the public on July 1. For more information, visit pbopera.org or call the box office at 561-833-7888.

Palm Beach Opera is dedicated to producing live opera at an international standard of excellence, to enriching the life of the communities it serves with a diverse offering of educational programs, and to training the next generation of opera stars. Founded in 1961, the fully professional Palm Beach Opera presents main stage performances at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach and is a proud member of OPERA America and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County.