Six13 to Perform at Temple Beth El in West Palm Beach This Month

Six13, the critically acclaimed six-man Jewish a cappella vocal group, is bringing their style, swagger, and energy to Temple Beth El in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, December 25 at 3:30 p.m. It's the perfect way to kick-start Hanukkah!

Tickets start at $40/person. Attendees can also enjoy a meet-and-greet with the band and register for a delicious Chinese dinner following the performance.

Many are familiar with Six13's videos on social media, which bring levity and joy to Hanukkah, Passover, and other Jewish holiday celebrations. Six13 has also been featured on national television and in the press like The Today Show, The View, CBS, CNN, Huffington Post, Time, and more. They also performed at the White House for a private audience of President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and three Supreme Court justices!

"Six13 combines incredible music talent, high energy, and lots of fun, and we welcome friends from all over South Florida to purchase tickets to join us for this incredible concert," said Dr. Stanley Amernick, president of Temple Beth El. "Whether this will be your first or 101st time seeing Six13, don't miss this opportunity to enjoy their performance with us."

Six13 has made appearances around the world for millions, achieving rave reviews and standing ovations. They've played Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center and New York's Fifth Avenue in the Salute to Israel Parade; headlined the North American Jewish Choral Festival; and sang for major league sporting events at Shea Stadium, Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, and Hard Rock Stadium. Each year, the group visits dozens of Jewish communities, providing entertainment appropriate for Shabbat or any day of the week at congregations, religious schools, JCCs, Federations, fundraising events, B'nai Mitzvah, and private affairs.

"We are fortunate to have Six13 energize our synagogue and community this year with their performance," said Rabbi Alan Bell of Temple Beth El. "Their performance is an important and meaningful way to unite our Jewish community. As a start to the Festival of Lights, we know the joy of Six13's music will continue to resonate with us all eight days of Hanukkah."

