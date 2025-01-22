SING A NEW SONG Will Feature Works By Florence Price and Gary Vincent Koda

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld recently announced, Gardens Presbyterian Church will present "Sing a New Song" on Saturday, February 1, at 4:00 P.M. This concert will feature three award-winning performers - mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh, violinist Anna Khalikova, and pianist Yinyu Li - whose careers have taken them from Carnegie Hall to historic European venues such as the Teatro Rossini in Pesaro.

Gardens Presbyterian Church is now thrilled to announce the addition of four exciting instrumental pieces to the concert, which was already set to include vocal works by Giuseppe Verdi, Liche Ariza, John J. Lucania, Akihiro Masuda, Walter Seyfarth, Jeff Shankley, Stéphane Tesan, and Manne Von M.

Yinyu Li and Anna Khalikova will play three pieces by Florence Price - "O Holy Lord," "Adoration," and "Lord, I Want to Be a Christian." Florence Price, a composer and pianist who wrote more than 300 musical compositions, was the first African American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer and to have her work performed by a major American orchestra.

Li and Khalikova will also give the world premiere of a piano-violin arrangement of Gary Vincent Koda's award-winning Prelude in G-sharp Minor.

Gary Vincent Koda is a composer, pianist, and veteran of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. He has collaborated and performed with organizations such as Grey Team (a nonprofit veterans' organization based in Boca Raton, Florida); worked with artists such as award-winning opera singer Madison Marie McIntosh; and performed at venues such as historic St. Ann Church in West Palm Beach. His Prelude in G-sharp Minor recently won Platinum Prize in the Max Bruch International Music Competition, Platinum Prize in the Couperin International Music Competition, and Gold Prize in the Carl Reinecke International Music Competition. This piece is also featured in 3:16, a new opera based on the experiences of a United States Army chaplain. 3:16 will premiere in Burke, Virginia, in March 2025.

Comments