Mayor Levine Cava To Honor Arts Accessibility Leaders At AKI Family Arts Festival

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On May 2, 2026, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs' All Kids Included Family Arts Festival will celebrate 20 years of community impact, offering free accessible arts experiences for children and families at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

﻿In recognition of this milestone 20th year, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will recognize the trailblazers who have advanced arts accessibility programs with the AKI Inclusion Legacy Award at 10:30 a.m. at the Moss Center's Lab Theater.﻿

“This 20-year milestone serves as a reminder that it takes sustained dedication and passion to build a truly inclusive community,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levina Cava. “These honorees have played a vital role in advancing arts access and uplifting young people of all abilities in our community. Their efforts have ensured that the arts remain accessible and welcoming to every child in Miami-Dade County.”

Members of the AKI Steering Group are being honored for their pioneering work in establishing the All Kids Included initiative and the AKI Family Arts Festival 20 years ago, breaking new ground in removing barriers to arts access.

In addition to the festival, the efforts of these individuals launched award-winning inclusive programs such as the Sensory Inclusive national arts access symbol, Going to the Show and Going to the Museum guides.

﻿To date, the festival has served more than 20,000 children and continues to evolve, offering innovative programs and services that strengthen arts accessibility across the community.

The AKI Family Arts Festival is specifically organized to accommodate children and families with and without disabilities for a fun-filled day of interactive art activities, music and dance performances, giveaways, and valuable community resources for parents and caregivers. Free tickets are available here starting April 4, 2026.