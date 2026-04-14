DDXS, a Musical Tribute to Duran Duran & INXS Will Come to the Moss Center

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Get ready to relive the era of the 1980s and 1990s as tribute band DDXS pays homage to pop icons Duran Duran and INXS. The group will take the stage at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 8 p.m.

DDXS masterfully recreates the sounds of two of the era’s most influential bands. With expertly executed arrangements and powerful vocals, the group takes audiences back in time with hits like “Need You Tonight,” “Never Tear Us Apart,” “New Sensation,” “Rio,” and “Hungry Like the Wolf.”

Blending the signature sounds and styles of both bands into one unforgettable performance, DDXS exudes the energy, glamour, and excitement that defined a generation of music. From synth-driven anthems to soulful rock ballads, the show offers something for longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Beyond the music, DDXS delivers a visually engaging performance reflecting the style and energy of the original artists. With carefully curated setlists and charismatic stage presence, the band captures the spirit of both groups, creating an immersive experience for audiences of all ages.

Based in New York City and Long Island, New York, DDXS formed as a powerhouse group of musicians brought together by a shared passion for these celebrated bands. Together, frontman Keith Berg, guitarist Rodney James, drummer Claudio Galinski, multi-instrumentalist Rob Woebber, and bassist Jordan Steinberg combine their talent and experience to produce an evocative experience every time.

Whether you grew up with these classic hits or are discovering them for the first time, DDXS offers a unique opportunity to experience the music in a fresh and exciting way.

Musical Tribute to Duran Duran & INXS is recommended for ages 13 and above. Tickets are available for $40, or $65 for VIP, which includes table seating and a complimentary wine, beer, or soft drink.