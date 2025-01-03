RENT Stars Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp Announced At Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The City of Aventura will present the original stars of RENT, Tony Award nominee, Adam Pascal, & Anthony Rapp, as part of the 2025 Aventura Broadway Concert Series on Sunday, January 19 at 7 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

The duo is performing their new show while celebrating 30 years of friendship in an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun. They will deliver songs from RENT, other various projects throughout their careers and music that has influenced their lives.

RENT, by playwright and composer Jonathan Larson, started with Off-Broadway beginnings and has since gone on to become an international phenomenon. Audiences everywhere relate to the themes and stories presented and have connected with the characters, and subsequently the actors who portrayed them.

Since their time as members of the original cast, Pascal and Rapp have remained close friends while each have gone on to do additional work on Broadway, film and TV. After originating their respective roles of Roger and Mark in RENT, Pascal has appeared in leading roles in Broadway hits Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten! and Disaster! Rapp recently completed an acclaimed Off-Broadway run of his original show Without You and is known for starring in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and If/Then.

A post-show meet-and-greet experience may be added to any ticket. Tickets for Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.

