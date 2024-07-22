Pompano Players Professional Theater Company to Launch at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pompano Beach Arts will launch the Pompano Players, a brand-new resident professional theater company at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Debuting this fall, Pompano Players promises an exciting six-show inaugural season (show list below) featuring a delightful mix of great comedies and high-energy musicals. Each production will have a limited run of eight performances.

"We are so proud to be joining the South Florida theatre community,” says Ty Tabing, Director of the Pompano Cultural Affairs Department. “We successfully partnered with theatre veteran Kevin Barrett on a few programs last year, and now we are excited to expand our offerings with a carefully curated theatre season.”

ACM Theatricals, part of Arts Center Management (ACM), will produce all six shows at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center this season, as well as their acclaimed Broadway at LPAC Series at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center in Lauderhill, Florida. Kevin Barrett, the Founder and CEO of ACM, is a veteran theatre executive with 32 years of experience running venues in Massachusetts and Florida, and is the long-time Executive Director of the historic Delray Beach Playhouse in Delray Beach and the former General Manager of the Coral Springs Center for the Arts (1999-2016).

"When crafting Pompano Beach's inaugural season we selected engaging shows that both our actors and audience members will embrace,” Barrett explains. “Get ready for a delightful blend of humor, song, and heartwarming nostalgia!"

Subscriptions as well as individual tickets for the entire season are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.pompanobeachculturalcenter.com. Subscription prices start at $99 and individual tickets range in price from $45 to $65. Performance days and times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm. The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach (33060).

Pompano Players 2024-2025 Season:

LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE

October 11 – October 20, 2024

By Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron

Based on the book by Ilene Beckerman

A play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes, and memory covering all the important subjects – mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses, and why we only wear black.

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

November 8- November 17, 2024

Book and Lyrics by Joe DiPietro

Music by Jimmy Roberts

A comedic exploration of the complexities of modern relationships, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change has been updated for the 21st century. Act I navigates the journey from dating to marriage, while Act II dives into the joys and challenges of family life, from in-laws to newborns. This delightful revue celebrates the highs and lows of love, paying homage to those who've experienced the ups and downs of romance and dared to ask, "Hey, what are you up to Saturday night?"

Directed by Jeremy Quinn

JERRY'S GIRLS

January 10-January 19, 2025

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Concepts by Larry Alford, Wayne Cilento, and Jerry Herman

An exhilarating two-hour musical extravaganza celebrating glamour, optimism, love, melody, and women! Featuring music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, this Broadway sensation showcases the greatest hits for women from Herman's timeless musicals such as Mame, Hello, Dolly!, Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, and La Cage Aux Folles.

Directed by Michael Ursua

RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN

March 28-April 6, 2025

By Dorothy Marcic

Based on the book by Dorothy Marcic - “Respect: Women and Popular Music”

A vibrant musical revue that celebrates the resilience and strength of women in America through popular music - from 1900 to today. From the dependency of "I Will Follow Him" to the defiance of "These Boots are Made for Walking" and the empowerment of "Hero," Respect captures a spectrum of women's experiences. Featuring excerpts from 60 songs and real-life stories of dreams, love, work, and independence, it's an exhilarating ride through history. With classics like "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," “I Enjoy Being a Girl,” “I Wanna Be Loved By You,” “As Long As He Needs Me” and “Whatever Lola Wants,” and modern standards like "The Greatest Love of All," “Where the Boys Are,” “It Must Be Him,” and “Stand by Your Man.”

Directed by Jeremy Quinn

THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND

April 25- May 4, 2025

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Conceived by Susan Stroman, David Thompson, and Scott Ellis



A dazzling tribute to the legendary Tony award-winning musical duo Kander and Ebb, The World Goes 'Round (winner of three Drama Desk Awards), takes audiences on a journey filled with humor, romance, drama, and irresistible melodies. Through hits like "Cabaret," "Chicago," and "New York, New York," it celebrates the resilience and vitality of life. Follow five individuals as they navigate love, parenthood, and the daily grind, all set to unforgettable tunes. With gems like "Mr. Cellophane" and "Maybe This Time," this high-energy musical extravaganza is a harmonious celebration of the enduring spirit of musical theater.

Directed by Jeremy Quinn

I DO! I DO!

May 23-June 1, 2025

Book by Tom Jones

Music by Harvey Schmidt

Lyrics by Tom Jones

I Do! I Do! is an intimate musical that chronicles the ups and downs of one couple's fifty-year journey through love and marriage. From wedding night nerves to raising a family, facing midlife crises, and overcoming infidelity, the couple's bond is tested time and again. Yet, through it all, they rediscover the depth of their love and commitment to each other. As they bid farewell to their home after five decades together, their story leaves a lasting impression on the next generation of newlyweds.

Directed by Jeremy Quinn

Season Details

Pompano Players Inaugural Season

October 2024 – June 2025

Individual tickets: $45/$55/$65

Subscription prices begin at $99

Performance days and times:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm

Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm

For tickets and information:

www.pompanobeachculturalcenter.com

All performances will take place at

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 West Atlantic Boulevard

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Comments