Pompano Beach Cultural Center to Present WOMAN TO WOMAN: A NIGHT OF LAUGHTER, LOVE, AND CELEBRATION

Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present for Woman to Woman: A Night of Laughter, Love, and Celebration, an evening of hilarity, community, and good vibes on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7pm. Closing out Women's History Month is an outstanding all-female line-up hosted by comedian Fefe (Felicia Frazier), originally from Pompano Beach, and co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Soul Funny Radio Show. This event will feature a mix of emerging and nationally recognized talent including Natasha Naomi Calloway, Lady T, and Chocolate (Chinnitta Morris). Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $25 for VIP, which includes a drink ticket and seating at a table near the stage. For more information visit www.pompanobeacharts.org

"Woman to Woman is filled with hilarious insights and storytelling. These comics know how to evoke hearty laughter without being inappropriate or using offensive language," said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "This is the perfect show for a date night or girls' night out!"

The show will open with Natasha Naomi Calloway, a stand-up comedian who is refers to herself as a professional joy booster thanks to her ability to encourage and uplift people with her words. Currently touring in the Ladies Night Improv comedy tour in South Florida, she has also recently been featured at several comedy events including her monthly open mic event Tantilizing Thursdays in Fort Lauderdale.

The featured comedian goes by Lady T and is a premiere stand-up act who has been featured on stages across the country. She is bold, charming, and a self-proclaimed country girl. She has appeared in stage plays and opened for some of the country's hottest comedians. Most notably she has appeared at The Improv many times throughout her 20-year career and was also a featured artist on the Tom Joyner Family Reunion Cruise.

Headliner Chinnitta Morris, who goes by Chocolate, was a favorite on Def Comedy Jam and Comic View. In 1998, she fully committed herself to Christianity. However, the transition wasn't easy, as she faced criticism from her peers who did not understand her decision to leave secular comedy when her career was going so well. But for Chocolate, her new path has brought even greater success. Her television appearances included spots on Comedy Jam, B.E.T.'s Comic View, The Tavis Smiley Show, Oh Drama, The Bobby Jones Gospel Hour, B.E.T.'s Gospel, and on The Kingdom Comedy Tour. She has also toured with and opened for many comedians and performers, including Bernie Mac and Kirk Franklin.

About Pompano Stand Up Live

In 2019, the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department launched Pompano Stand Up Live as its signature comedy series. The inaugural event took place at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center and was hosted by comedy legend Rickey Smiley. The series has since set the stage for appearance by a stellar mix of nationally recognized professional comedians including Carl Payne (Cosby Show), Jimmy "JJ" Walker (Good Times), Michael Winslow (Police Academy), as well as local favorites and rising comedic talent.

About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance, and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.