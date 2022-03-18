Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents 'One Hundred Years of Solitude â€“ The Bibliophile Edition'

Pompano Beach Cultural Center presents a solo exhibition by Colombian artist Pedro Villalba Ospina. Celebrating the relationship between the literary and visual arts, One Hundred Years of Solitude - The Bibliophile Edition unites the novel One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel GarcÃ­a MÃ¡rquez with an expansive collection of over 175 watercolor-illuminated etchings representing scenes from the book, inviting the viewer to enter the story and partake in an extraordinary journey. The Artist Talk takes place Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM, the opening reception takes place on April 8 from 6-9 PM, and the exhibition runs through June 29, 2022. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org

"The extraordinary images created by Villalba Ospina are astonishingly beautiful reflections of the myth and magical realism of Garcia Marquez' timeless masterpiece," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "The viewer will be fascinated by the endless detail, emotion and meaning depicted in this exquisite collection."

Villalba Ospina, who graduated from the National University of Colombia in 1987, has been a life-long working artist, and has significant experience in art restoration. From 1993 to 1998, the artist executed the long and delicate work of restoring antique wood and paintings on wood of Chinese origins, from the XVII century Tsing dynasty. This painstaking endeavor inspired a new level of discipline which concentrated his attention on representative elements and pictorial art. This work both fed and strengthened his inner desire over the course of many years to work on the classic by the Nobel prize winning author, which he read repeatedly. As an artist and printmaker Villalba Ospina has dedicated more than two decades of his life to creating a personal and deeply felt representation, illustrated in drawings and etchings, enhanced with watercolor paint, to honor Garcia Marquez' seminal work. To create these exquisite images, Villalba Ospina used cotton paper from Casa Fabriano imported from Italy and printed each page with a XIX manual British press, Hopkinson & Cope, 1878.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach.



The Gallery Hours are Monday through Friday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm | Saturday & Sundays: CLOSED | Open during performances



The Artist Talk, Reception and exhibition viewing are free and open to the public.