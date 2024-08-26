Pompano Beach Arts To Host STATE OF THE ARTS: A LOOK AHEAD Preview Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pompano Beach Arts will invite the community to attend an entertaining evening dedicated to celebrating the upcoming artistic season.

State of the Arts: A Look Ahead is a must-attend event, bringing together residents, artists, and cultural enthusiasts from across South Florida. The free event on September 17, 2024 begins with a reception at 6:30 pm, followed by a presentation featuring an electrifying preview of the dynamic programming to come, with live performances, exciting announcements, and ticket giveaways. Registration is requested at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

“We are so proud of the incredible growth of our arts programming and the wonderful input our audiences have provided, informing our planning and helping us create the stellar season that is to come,” said Ty Tabing, Director of The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts. “This year we are bringing back some of your favorite events, adding in top requests, and expanding our repertoire with live theatre and other compelling productions.”

During this event, guests will be among the first to discover the extraordinary season of arts and entertainment in Pompano Beach, with live previews from the City's own professional theater company, the Pompano Beach Players, as they embark on their inaugural season.

Also being unveiled this year is the City's Black Box Theater located at the Ali Cultural Arts Center, which will debut in March 2025. With support from the Broward Cultural Division, Pompano Beach Arts will be providing stipends to six community partners to create bold and original productions that connect with our audiences.

The event also provides a unique opportunity to connect with the new class of Artists in Residence (AiR) from Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA). The AiR Program provides artists with studio space to create new work, collaborate with fellow resident artists, and engage with the community.

Attendees can also win tickets to upcoming shows and events, including VIP passes to the highly anticipated Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2025, which will be bigger and better than ever, with an expanded footprint featuring two stages and a stellar array of artists including Randy Brecker, Judith Hill, Joshua Redman & Gabrielle Cavassa, and Jazz Funk Soul. Taking place directly on the City's stunning beach on January 24 & 25, the free event also features emerging talents, live art, and incredible food and cocktails.

